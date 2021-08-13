HCL Technologies Selected by Rogers to Support Operational Stability

TORONTO & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced Rogers Communications, a leading Canadian telecom service provider and media company, has selected HCL to expand support of operational stability excellence in business and operational support systems and corporate IT systems. This new multi-year agreement strengthens HCL’s managed services partnership with Rogers that began in 2016.

HCL will help scale Rogers’ IT infrastructure and workloads migrating to the current private and public cloud infrastructure, support the enterprise’s operations, and serve as the ongoing managed services provider. The expanded contract will allow HCL to invest in the next generation of AI and machine learning to enable best practices, accelerate efficiencies, and provide Rogers Communications with the needed flexibility to harness the new era of 5G and digital technologies.

“HCL has played an important role in supporting the reliability of our operations since 2016 and has provided tremendous value by enabling us to scale IT operational efficiency and stability,” said Vikram Virk, Vice President, IT Operations at Rogers Communications. “We are pleased to renew and expand our strategic partnership with HCL to help support our customers.”

“In line with HCL’s vision, this new chapter in our relationship with Rogers is an affirmation of our strategy in responding to customers’ digital transformation journeys,” said Anil Ganjoo, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies. “By focusing on cloud, automation, AI, fast networks and more, Rogers can ensure it meets its customers’ current and future needs.”

“We are excited to work with Rogers as it embarks on the next phase of its technology evolution to deliver leading performance and reliability, as well as best-in-class customer experience,” said Joelien Jose, Executive Vice President and Country Head, Canada, HCL Technologies. “The Rogers partnership with HCL further validates its substantial investment in Canada, the most recent being the 350-seat digital acceleration center in Mississauga.”

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, client-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next-generation digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, HCL had consolidated revenue of $10.54 billion. Its more than 175,000 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.hcltech.com

