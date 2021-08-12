Polish Freight Railcar Operator Eurowagon Goes Digital With Nexxiot

ZURICH & WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurowagon, the operator of Poland’s largest pool of independent rental freight railcars, has selected Swiss IoT pioneer Nexxiot to digitize the company’s cargo fleet. Through the full deployment of Nexxiot’s industry leading, proprietary hardware sensors and cloud-based software solutions, Eurowagon will achieve for its cargo fleet and customers an unparalleled standard of safety and transparency.

Founded in 2018, fast-growing Eurowagon has quickly become the leading private operator of freight railcars in Poland by maintaining an agile approach that enables rapid expansion as well as the integration of the latest technology advances in the industry. This digitization partnership with Nexxiot will ensure next level accountability to its clientele, which include some of Europe’s leading shippers.

“Transparency and security improvements through digitization are trending topics around the world but are often met with institutional impediments. Eurowagon’s youthful agility enables our company to adopt the latest technological innovations to stay competitive,” explained Marek Gołębiewski, Eurowagon’s Technical Director. “We are free from legacy issues because we are able to take a ‘greenfield’ approach and ensure digital readiness from day one. This partnership will enable us to respond to the needs of our customers in real time, remaining at the forefront of industry trends. By 2026, we will increase our fleet to 4,500 wagons, becoming the largest professional rolling stock company for the rental of rail freight wagons in Central and Eastern Europe. To achieve this, we continue to integrate the latest technologies and ideas into the company now to offer our clients the best possible service.”

Nexxiot’s gateway devices, called Globehoppers, will be used to equip Eurowagon’s non-powered freight wagons and deliver data in real time. This data allows decisionmakers to gain full visibility and transparency into their daily operations. This cutting-edge technology ensures that rail processes are as secure and efficient as possible.

Regarding fleet safety, Eurowagon expects digitization to add significant value. Mr. Gołębiewski continued, saying “Nexxiot’s solutions help us supervise the planning of periodic repairs and prevent potentially dangerous situations through continuous fleet monitoring. In the rare cases where unplanned incidents occur, real-time notifications via the Nexxiot intelligent cloud are a great advantage as we are able to quickly pinpoint exactly where and when the event occurred, which wagons were affected and how severely due to in-depth shock analytics. The data insights will also help us speed up the regulatory processes required to investigate any potential event. We are pleased with Nexxiot's openness to derive significant experience and adapt the product to our individual needs."

Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund sees a special correlation between transparency and security, remarking, “Security has a lot to do with trust. Nowadays, digital solutions that create transparency in operations allow companies to provide their clients with all the relevant insights and proof of ‘duty of care.’ Together with the team at Eurowagon, we are able to explore the specific needs of the Polish market and collaborate in finding the perfect customized solution for the company. In the process of working together, we found that Nexxiot and Eurowagon are a natural fit, because progressive thinking around data-driven innovation is a priority in both companies."

About Eurowagon:

Eurowagon is a new alternative for customers on the European rail car leasing market. The company was established in 2018 and is a portfolio company of CEE Equity Partners Ltd. Eurowagon presently owns and manages roughly 1,500 freight railcars, and expects to expand to approximately 4,500 wagons by 2026. Eurowagon enterprises include rental of railcars to freight and industrial clients, railcar management and maintenance. The headquarters of the company is in Poland and, since 2020, Eurowagon has also maintained operations in Switzerland, France and Austria. https://www.euro-wagon.com/en/

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot AG is a driver of the digital logistics of tomorrow. An industry leader in the digitalization of cargo transportation, Nexxiot empowers global shipping companies and suppliers to harness the power of their data through proprietary, cutting-edge technology and integrated data solutions to track, find and protect cargo from more than 160 countries around the world and across 450 network roaming partners to ensure accountability, security and efficiency. Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., employing people from 21 countries. The company’s secure, industry leading Cloud comprises data from over 2,5 billion travelled miles. Committed to sustainability through corporate and social responsibility, Nexxiot’s goal is to enable a five percent reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions by increasing cargo transport efficiency and eliminating waste caused by empty runs and inefficient routes. https://nexxiot.com/