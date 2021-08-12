Afya Assumes a Voluntary Commitment to Gender Equality

NOVA LIMA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afya Limited or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) announces that according to the United Nations Global Compact’s Sustainable Development Goals will assume a voluntary commitment to have at least 50% of women in its management positions by 2030.

In addition, Afya announces that was certificated by Women on Board, an independent initiative whose purpose is to acknowledge value and promote corporate environments in which women are part of the board of directors. The company voluntarily committed to continuing to have at least two women as board members.

Virgilio Gibbon, Afya’s CEO, noted: “I believe that a diverse workforce makes better decisions and creates a more resilient business. A culture that embraces diversity makes us able to innovate and serve our students and physicians more effectively.”

About Afya:

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.