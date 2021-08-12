Turtle Beach Extends and Expands Partnership With League of Legends Streamer KayPea to Include ROCCAT PC Accessories

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), today announced it has extended and expanded its partnership with the indomitable League of Legends streamer KayPea. The new multi-year deal encompasses KayPea’s continued use of her custom Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 gaming headsets on stream, and now adds ROCCAT’s award-winning line of PC accessories, including her favorites – the Kain 200 mouse and Magma keyboard. The refreshed partnership with KayPea sees the noted League of Legends (LoL) mid-lane player (and frequent dragon swiper) continuing as a key member of Turtle Beach and ROCCAT’s growing family of esports teams, influencers, and ambassadors that encourage aspiring gamers of all backgrounds and genders to be better competitors and stronger gamers.

“KayPea has been an important member of the Turtle Beach family because of her positive spirit and fierce competitiveness,” said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing for Turtle Beach and ROCCAT. “We appreciate all the hard work she does to continue growing her diverse fanbase, and I’m excited to keep working together as we introduce her community to more Turtle Beach gear and to ROCCAT in an even larger and more expansive partnership.”

Kelsie 'KayPea' Pelling has been streaming since 2013 and over this time has nurtured and built an immense and diverse audience of over two million fans by being positive, funny, and using her quick wits. KayPea has honed her mid-lane skills in LoL to those of a champion who plays for the love of the game and her fans. She draws energy from her community and encourages connecting with them both on and offline when she can meet them face-to-face. KayPea also focuses on growing a multicultural and welcoming community by balancing being as interactive and positive as possible, while still maintaining her quality mechanical gameplay.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my partnership with Turtle Beach and have appreciated the amazing support they’ve given me, which allows me to play the way I enjoy playing the most," said Ms. Pelling. "I’m extremely excited to continue with Turtle Beach, and to now expand my journey with ROCCAT and all their amazing products and share these new experiences with my fans.”

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

