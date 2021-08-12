Elemeno Health Provides Mobile Microlearning Platform to Pacific Neuroscience Institute, Equipping Staff with Leading-Edge Training Tools

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elemeno Health, the developer of a proprietary cloud-based solution for frontline healthcare teams, today announced that it will provide its data-driven training and microlearning platform to the Pacific Neuroscience Institute (PNI), based in five locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Pacific Neuroscience Institute provides precision state-of-the-art care for patients with a wide spectrum of neurological and cranial disorders. In addition to its five locations, PNI also provides care at affiliated Providence Hospitals throughout the Southern California region.

“ PNI has a long record in advancing novel approaches to problems and providing the highest quality care possible to our patients,” said Dr. Chester Griffiths, founder of PNI. “ Elemeno’s innovative approach to training for healthcare staff is highly compatible with PNI’s leading-edge philosophy.” PNI is implementing the Elemeno platform in the Eye, Ear, Nose and Skull Base Center of Excellence with future implementation in its other six neuroscience centers of excellence.

Elemeno’s digital solution will make key training and support tools available to and actionable by PNI staff at the point of need, 24/7. The Elemeno solution allows clinical and administrative staff immediate access to the latest, data-based procedures in context, decreasing the incidence of medical errors. Materials and resources are fully customizable to suit each department’s specific needs. Through its platform, Elemeno will deliver bite-sized training and reference materials to PNI staff across all locations, de-siloing practices and ensuring clarity and consistency of protocols and procedures.

“ Elemeno and PNI share a mission to put patients and their families first by equipping healthcare workers to deliver the best care possible,” said Dr. Griffiths. “ Now, PNI will leverage the Elemeno platform to drive value, quality, safety and best practice.”

“ PNI is a multi-specialty provider, delivering complex care at disparate clinic sites,” said Dr. Arup Roy-Burman, CEO and co-founder of Elemeno Health. “ Consistency is the hallmark of quality, and Elemeno will help synchronize and standardize processes institute-wide, to allow PNI to deliver the same high-quality experience to every patient.”

About Elemeno Health

Founded in 2016 in Oakland, California, Elemeno Health closes the gap between knowledge and practice by delivering a cloud-based microlearning solution to help frontline medical teams adhere to consistent delivery of care using best practices. Elemeno is backed by Y Combinator, Launchpad Digital Health, Dreamit Ventures, and Global Health Impact fund. More information can be found at www.elemenohealth.com.

About Pacific Neuroscience Institute

Pacific Neuroscience Institute (PNI) provides leading edge clinical care and clinical trials for patients with a wide spectrum of neuroscience disorders including brain, skull base and pituitary tumors; stroke and related neurovascular diseases; adult hydrocephalus; vision, hearing and sinonasal disorders; facial pain syndromes; movement disorders; Alzheimer’s dementia and related memory, cognitive and mood impairments; and multiple sclerosis. PNI advances brain health and wellness through translational research and clinical trials, fellowship training, and neuroscience education to patients and the community. More information can be found at www.pacificneuro.org.