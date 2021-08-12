Onbe Chairman Juli Spottiswood Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award

CHICAGO & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onbe, a fast-growing corporate disbursements platform, today announced that Chairman Juli Spottiswood was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award winner.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in areas including talent management, financial performance, societal impact and innovation. Spottiswood was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 4, 2021.

Texas-based entrepreneur Spottiswood has innovated in the payments industry for more than two decades. In 1999, she co-founded Parago, a consumer promotions and incentives company, which she sold to Blackhawk Network in 2014. Spottiswood led the payments-focused holding company Syncapay in its 2018 acquisition of disbursements leader Swift Prepaid Solutions, which became daVinci Payments. She is currently Chairman of Onbe, a corporate disbursements fintech, where she guided the creation of the company through Syncapay’s 2020 merger of daVinci Payments and North Lane Technologies. Spottiswood also serves on the board of directors at Billtrust and was on the board of Cardtronics until its sale to NCR Corporation earlier this year.

“I am both excited and proud to be recognized by EY,” said Juli Spottiswood, Chairman of Onbe. “This honor reflects how the team at Onbe brought their passion and drive, took a vision of how two companies with 25 years of experience could become stronger as one unified organization and ran with it. Clients from telecom, automotive, healthcare and other growing industries find success with Onbe’s innovative disbursements products, and the opportunities keep expanding.”

Positioned to capture the global opportunity in corporate disbursements for workforces and consumers, Onbe meets growing demand for digital payments with a suite of industry-tailored solutions that transform payouts into branded, engaging experiences. The company processes billions of dollars in corporate disbursements annually. Following its brand launch earlier this year, Onbe continues to build momentum, recently appointing payments veteran Bala Janakiraman as CEO and winning over 20 enterprise clients.

“The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program has a strong track record of identifying the business leaders who have not only achieved great things but are actively shaping the future of their industries,” said Bala Janakiraman, CEO of Onbe. “This could not be truer of Juli, as she has long been a driver of innovation in the payments industry—especially at the intersection of marketing, data and disbursements. I and everyone at Onbe warmly congratulate her on this well-deserved honor.”

About Onbe

Onbe, with offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, creates engaging corporate disbursement experiences on behalf of modern brands for consumers, workforces and marketplaces, delivering value beyond currency. Backed by top-tier investors and with over 25 years of industry experience, Onbe’s team of experts and purpose-built payment issuing platform seamlessly connect brands to their constituents around the world. www.onbe.com