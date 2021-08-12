Association Professionals Can Now Manage Entire Operation with AffiniPay for Associations and GrowthZone Integration

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AffiniPay for Associations, the proven payment partner for association and nonprofit professionals, now integrates with the association management software platform, GrowthZone.

According to the 2021 GrowthZone Association Survey, respondents reported that, in the past 12 months, technology updates were among the top changes making their jobs easier. With the new integration, associations can continue to maximize productivity - managing all the day-to-day operations through technology.

The integration empowered GrowthZone to provide LawPay, powered by AffiniPay, in their suite of software offerings. LawPay supports credit card transactions, ACH/ePayments, refund processing, storing payment profiles, and scheduled auto-payments. All reporting and reconciliation are done within the AffiniPay portal.

“The LawPay integration, powered by AffiniPay, has furthered GrowthZone’s commitment to continual software evolution to meet the specific needs of bar associations,” said John Cook, VP of Marketing. “We are pleased to count AffiniPay for Associations among GrowthZone’s industry partners and look forward to working together to maximize the user experience.”

AffiniPay for Associations was developed specifically with associations and their members in mind, providing tools that make paying online simple, secure, and convenient. Today, more than 150,000 legal and CPA professionals and 10,000 associations trust AffiniPay’s technology, keeping payment data safe with advanced fraud protection and security that exceeds internet standards.

“AffiniPay is so excited to integrate with GrowthZone to create one streamlined integration for all associations,” said Janelle Benefield, Director of Association Payments at AffiniPay. “We exist to provide a simple and secure online payment solution, and we’re thrilled to bring that aspect onto GrowthZone.”

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay for Associations, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment technology developed specifically for associations and nonprofit organizations as a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 30 software solutions and is trusted by more than 10,000 associations. Visit https://affinipayassociations.com/ to learn more.

About GrowthZone

GrowthZone Association Management Software has helped over 3,500 member-based organizations grow and retain membership, generate revenue, engage and communicate with members and prospects, and streamline their day-to-day operations. For more information, visit www.growthzone.com.