Aspen Dental Opens 47th Practice in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Dental has officially opened its doors in Andorra with the opening of a brand-new office, bringing a renowned dentist to the Northwest Philadelphia neighborhood. This is the 47th Aspen Dental practice in the state of Pennsylvania, as Aspen Dental continues to break down barriers and bring comprehensive, affordable care to patients across the country.

The new office is located at 701 East Cathedral Road, Suite 43, and will be led by Dr. Carlos J. Huergo, DMD. Dr. Huergo earned his degree from the University of Pennsylvania and remains committed to serving the local community, volunteering his time through PennSmiles Bus to provide care to those who otherwise would not have access to it.

Dr. Huergo and his team will provide a full range of dental services, create new jobs in the Andorra community, and improve access to quality oral healthcare, all at one convenient location. Independently-owned and operated, Aspen Dental offices offer patient-friendly programs and services that make it easier for patients to get the dental care they need, including:

Personalized treatment and friendly service. Each patient receives a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan designed by the dentist, with long-term oral and overall health in mind.

Safe and clean care environments. We’ve always been committed to the highest safety standards, and in a world where things are changing fast, we have implemented heightened cleaning, hygiene and safety standards, symptom screening for appointments, social distancing at our offices, and now offer virtual visits for our patients. You can learn more about our health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic through our Smile Wide, Smile Safe Promise

Affordable dental care. Aspen Dental practices are committed to keeping prices low so that patients can get the care they need. The practice works with all insurance providers and handles the paperwork, saving patients time and hassle, and offers free new-patient exams and X-rays for patients without dental insurance. And since no one likes an unexpected bill, the practice offers a clear, detailed estimate on the cost of treatment to give patients peace of mind.

On-site denture labs and Denture Money Back Guarantee. Every Aspen Dental practice is equipped with an on-site denture laboratory, which helps facilitate quick turnaround for denture repairs, relines or adjustments.

Office hours will be Mondays through Wednesdays from 7:30am to 5:30pm, Thursdays from 9am to 7pm, and Fridays from 8am to 1pm. To make a dental appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call (267) 748-2090 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) is one of the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S., supporting 15,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,000 health and wellness offices across 46 states in three distinct categories: Dental care, urgent care, and medical aesthetics. Working in partnership with independent practice owners and clinicians, the team is united by a single purpose: to prove that healthcare can be better and smarter for everyone. ADMI provides a comprehensive suite of centralized business support services that power the impact of four consumer-facing businesses: Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care and Chapter Aesthetic Studio. Each brand has access to a deep community of experts, tools and resources to grow their practices, and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality consumer healthcare experiences at scale.

About Aspen Dental

The Aspen Dental network includes more than 900 offices, in 43 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who operate with clinical autonomy and share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practice owners expect to record six million patient visits in 2021, driven by a commitment to breaking down barriers to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. https://www.aspendental.com/