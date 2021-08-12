Zume Partners with Solenis to Open Up PFA-Free Molded Fiber Packaging and Manufacturing Playbook to Global Food and CPG Brands

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zume, the sustainability solutions company creating economically viable substitutes for single-use plastics, today announced a partnership with Solenis, a leading global producer of specialty chemicals, that they are open-sourcing a PFAS-replacement for food packaging manufacturing to food manufacturers and CPG brands across the global market.

In conjunction, Zume is announcing it will no longer manufacture any products that contain PFAS from its California packaging facility effective immediately and the company is collaborating with its global partners to ensure that all production globally is PFA-free by the end of 2021.

“Open sourcing our PFA-free solution creates a path for brands across the world to remove plastics and harmful chemicals from their consumer packaging and single-use goods,” said Zume CEO and Chairman Alex Garden. “Brands have made pledges to remove PFAS and this new launch will enable them to deliver on their promises.”

After 9 months of deep collaboration and R&D to create a solution that reduces the need for single-use plastics, Zume and Solenis are open-sourcing the recipe and manufacturing process so that all packaging manufacturers can adopt the technique and speed up the removal of harmful chemicals. This marks an important milestone for the industry, as two major companies unveil the complex process of creating a molded fiber packaging solution that ensures food grease and water-resistance, without the need for PFAS or harmful chemicals.

“Our goal is to encourage any manufacturer in the world to start using this technology as quickly as possible,” said Solenis CEO John Panichella. “Through this joint initiative with Zume, global brands can meet their commitments to eliminate the use of PFAS faster than ever before.”

The new scientific report co-written by Zume and Solenis, Putting Forever Chemicals to Rest: An Open Source Guide to PFAS-Free Packaging, details the findings from both companies scientists as they created and tested the new process. The co-authors conclude that products leveraging the new solution will be fully compostable within 90 days of disposal.

The joint team identified five key parameters -- thermoforming, freeness, chemistry management, charge management and part formation -- for achieving oil and grease resistance with chemistry that eliminated PFAS and achieved two hours of oil holdout with 60°C oil. By following these process parameters and control strategy, manufacturers around the world will be able to provide end use consumers with a fully functional product that does not pose a health risk.

PFAS and polyfluoroalkyl substances, largely known as forever chemicals, are used to coat paper and cardboard containers for fast food and to-go boxes and have been linked to potentially harmful health effects, including decreased fertility, weakened immune system response and increased risk for certain cancers, according to the CDC. The Food and Drug Administration has mandated that these substances will not be allowed in the manufacturing of food contact packaging after January 2024.

News of Zume’s PFA-free open-sourcing comes on the heels of several major moves from the company this year. In June, the company shared global expansion deals with 20+ countries spanning the UK, Europe and Russia, followed by sustainable manufacturing agreements with India’s Parason and Satia Industries in May. Most recently, Zume unveiled a high-profile partnership with Texas-based Jefferson Enterprise Energy to build a $220M 100% clean energy-powered, sustainable manufacturing plant.

Last month, Delaware-based Solenis announced that it was merging with Sigura in an acquisition by Platinum Equity that was valued at more than $5 billion.

The study’s participants were Pamela Horine, VP Product Research and Compliance, Zume, Inc., Christopher Dilkus, Senior Research Scientist, Solenis LLC, Cindy Chau, Quality Engineer, Zume Inc., and Dottie Klein, Assistant Manager Sales, Solenis, LLC.

About Zume

Founded in 2015, Zume is actively reducing the world’s plastic waste with economically viable substitutes for plastic packaging. As creators of the world’s most advanced molded-fiber manufacturing system, Zume is a global provider of sustainability solutions and offers a vast range of sustainable manufactured solutions and services across the food, beverage, healthcare, and CPG categories. For more information, go to zume.com and to see a video of how Zume works, please go here.

About Solenis

Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including the pulp, packaging paper and board, tissue and towel, oil and gas, petroleum refining, chemical processing, mining, biorefining, power and municipal markets. The company’s product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets and minimize environmental impact. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 41 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of approximately 5,000 professionals in 120 countries across five continents. Solenis is a 2021 US Best Managed Company.

