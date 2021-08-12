AllPoints Partners with EquipID for Digitally Enabled Parts Shopping

MT. PROSPECT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllPoints, a global foodservice parts and supplies provider, has partnered with EquipID to provide users the opportunity to order replacement parts directly from AllPoints with one click through the EquipID app.

EquipID is a supportive content and service validation platform that offers a digital logbook of equipment repair history and information using the NFC reader that’s available on any smartphone. The EquipID app also holds on-the-spot technician training and access to equipment manuals, schematics, safety sheets and other key data.

AllPoints’ partnership with EquipID will benefit service agencies by improving first-time fix rates and helping reduce equipment downtime and repair costs. The one-click order function allows service agents to save time on parts shopping and ensure they have ordered the right parts needed to repair broken foodservice equipment.

“With this EquipID partnership, we’re not just embracing the future of equipment repairs,” said Tom Pendrey, President of AllPoints. “We’re also providing the service agency industry with one more innovation to streamline operations, saving them time on parts shopping and money with AllPoints’ parts savings.”

“Equip ID is proud to be selected by AllPoints as the technology platform to enable their customers’ mobile workforce to streamline the parts ordering and warranty tracking process,” said Equip ID CEO Steven Gottfried. “I’m excited by the strength of AllPoints’ experience and our shared vision to transform the restaurant supply chain. This will be a huge differentiator for their business.”

About AllPoints

AllPoints is a global foodservice parts and supplies provider focused on helping service agents, dealers and parts resellers maximize their profits. AllPoints, a brand of Diversified Foodservice Supply (DFS), is devoted since 1979 to supplying a foodservice parts advantage of lower prices and better service to its customers by offering exceptional customer service and strategic distribution channels. AllPoints is also an exclusive distributor for OEM-equivalent brand Mavrik™. For more information, please visit www.allpointsfps.com/.