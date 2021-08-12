ThirdLove Announces New Brand Evolution Focused on Inspiring Sexiness through Movement and Feel-Good Fit

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThirdLove, the third largest e-commerce intimates apparel brand in the United States, is challenging the industry status quo once again, with a new look and feel that is evocative, irreverent, considerate and relatable to what the modern woman wants. Through a new verbal identity, visual system, and art direction, ThirdLove’s latest evolution features unique, bold hues and fresh language influenced by the brand’s focus on inspiring sexiness through freedom of movement and feel-good fit as well as new brand logo.

Viewing inclusivity and female empowerment as table stakes, and not as a marketing trend, ThirdLove has always leveraged its platform to champion confidence and accelerate the industry’s progress in creating a new norm. Since its founding in 2013, the brand has continued to lead the charge with its signature half-cup sizes, broad style assortment of 80+ bra sizes that authentically embrace all body types, and inclusive brand messaging that redefined sexy from a female perspective. Now, ThirdLove is continuing to show women that her body was never the problem, by leaning into a fun and irreverent new evolution, designed around her body and the intimate movements of everyday life.

“When we first introduced ThirdLove, we had a goal of disrupting the industry norm and shifting the attention from skinny angels, feathers, and stilettos to real bodies, comfort and fit. We wanted to embrace women’s version of what it means to be sexy - in their own words and own skin,” said Heidi Zak, Co-founder and CEO of ThirdLove. “After paving the way for many other brands to embrace this inclusive belief, we’re taking the next step on our own journey to focus on how our bodies feel. In our world, uncomfortable is unacceptable! We want all women to have the feeling of confidence that comes with comfort, with things that make you feel good, starting with ThirdLove.”

Since January 2021, ThirdLove has more than doubled its total style count as it has expanded its wireless bra, sleep and underwear assortment to meet the needs of its customers. ThirdLove’s upgraded identity is the perfect way to celebrate the Company’s commitment of providing covetable essentials for every part of her body and every part of her day. Taking over all brand, social and marketing channels, this new phase of ThirdLove will highlight its focus on high quality pieces that perform, by trading a neutral color palette and monotone language for a new, modern logo, bold and bright colors, and powerful tone that is true to her reality.

"This next chapter in our brand evolution understands that our customers are intelligent, and don’t need to be marketed to, but rather heard and understood,” says Ra'el Cohen, Chief Creative Officer of ThirdLove. “Meeting our customers where they're at with essential elevated products that help them feel comfortable and supported in all they do is our priority."

To experience ThirdLove’s new look, visit us online at www.ThirdLove.com, or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. For those who have not yet experienced ThirdLove, visit The Fitting Room 3D fit experience to find the best fit of curated bra and underwear options.

About ThirdLove

ThirdLove is a multi-generational women’s lifestyle brand focused on elevated essentials across bras, underwear, loungewear, and more, which are designed to support women feeling effortlessly comfortable and confident. In the Intimates space specifically, the Company is the number one digital bra brand among millennials in the U.S., according to NPD’s 2020 Intimate Apparel Awards. To date, over 18 million women have found their fit with ThirdLove's original Fit Finder® quiz and can now experience the next generation 3D interactive fit and style experience via ThirdLove’s new virtual Fitting Room. ThirdLove supports the broader community through its TL Effect program, created to encourage and support early-stage companies run by female entrepreneurs of color and through the donation of more than $40 million worth of products to women in need. To learn more, visit www.thirdlove.com.