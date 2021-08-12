Keystone expands in Iowa, signing on Pioneer Partner Shomo-Madsen Insurance

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) continued its expansion in the Midwest by signing on new Pioneer Partner Shomo-Madsen of Marshalltown, Iowa. The announcement was made today by Iowa State Vice President Matt Fink and Shomo-Madsen agency principal Bobby Shomo.

“Keystone is thrilled to partner with Shomo-Madsen in the state of Iowa. The agency is highly respected among their independent agency peers in the state, and I’m excited to see how we can help them grow organically through our service divisions and partnered carriers,” noted Iowa State Vice President Matt Fink.

“Shomo-Madsen Insurance is excited to join the Keystone team, and we look forward to networking with Keystone agents,” stated President Bobby Shomo. “We can’t wait to take advantage of the many services available in order to better serve our customers, train our employees, and position our agency for growth in the coming years.”

About Shomo-Madsen Insurance– Shomo-Madsen was formed in 2010 by Bobby Shomo and Steve Madsen. They are one of six Independent Agencies in the state of Iowa and 254 nationally to be named a Best Practices Agency over the past 5 years including 2020.

They are well-known for their work with the Iowa Big I, with Steve serving as the current President. In addition, Bobby has served as a highly respected CIC Instructor. Aside from their Marshalltown main location, they offer regional offices in Jewell, Colfax, Prairie City, newton, Monroe, and Mingo.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone): Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms – a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 17 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.