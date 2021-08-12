Steve Madden Selects PredictSpring Modern POS to Power In-store and OmniChannel Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PredictSpring, a leader in Modern POS, today announced that Steve Madden LTD. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, has selected PredictSpring’s Modern POS to create a seamless shopping experience for consumers no matter where or when they engage with the brand. PredictSpring’s OmniChannel commerce platform will be integrated into Steve Madden Mexico retail stores, offering an enhanced in-store experience and connecting the online and in-store customer journeys.

PredictSpring’s modern POS offers brands and retailers features that attract and engage consumers, both online and in-store, and create a seamless experience between brand, consumer and store associate. Features of PredictSpring’s modern POS that will be implemented in Steve Madden Mexico locations include:

· mPOS - using handheld mobile devices including iPhone and iPad, store associates can complete fast and secure transactions anywhere in the store, eliminating a key friction point of the in-store experience.

· Clienteling - client information, past purchase history, loyalty status and promotions can all be made available to the store associate with a simple tap in the app, helping to create a personalized one-on-one experience with the customer.

· Endless Aisle - by integrating in-store and online inventory, store associates can provide customers with access to Steve Madden’s full product offering and can place online orders on behalf of the customer if an item is not available in-store.

· Inventory Management With Real Time Visibility - PredictSpring’s Inventory Management technology offers support for inventory receiving, cycle counting, RFID, store transfers, inventory adjustments and real-time inventory visibility.

· Omnichannel Experience with Buy Online Pick Up In-Store - customers can purchase or reserve items online and then pick up the items in-store or at the curbside with a contactless payment and delivery experience.

“Consumers are back in stores and OmniChannel is more important than ever before,” said Nitin Mangtani, Founder and CEO of PredictSpring. “With the 2021 holiday season around the corner, and consumers actively looking to engage with brands, now is the perfect time for brands to upgrade and connect their in-store and online customer experiences. We are thrilled to be working with a fashion innovator like Steve Madden and excited to align our Modern POS with their forward-thinking vision for the brand.”

About PredictSpring

PredictSpring is the leading omnichannel commerce platform in the enterprise retail POS market. PredictSpring Modern POS provides a seamless in-store experience for brands with support for full POS, mPOS, cash management, clienteling, endless aisle, inventory management and curbside pickup.

PredictSpring Modern POS connects the online and in-store customer journey and enables brands to engage with customers by offering fast and seamless omnichannel transactions. PredictSpring Content Management System (CMS), the leading no-coding commerce platform, enables retailers to create highly customized on-brand experiences along with in-store promotions and loyalty.

Founded by the visionary behind Google Shopping, PredictSpring powers omnichannel commerce experiences for the world’s leading brands and retailers, including Sandro, Maje, Torrid, PacSun, Vineyard Vines, Deciem, HD Buttercup, Steve Madden and Suitsupply. To learn more, visit www.predictspring.com.

ABOUT STEVE MADDEN

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, sunglasses, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men’s and women’s boots, fashion sneakers, sandals, dress shoes, boots, slippers and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com