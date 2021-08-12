Sport Court® Southwest Partners with Ballogy to Inspire Athlete Development

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the industry standard for youth athletic skills measurement and tracking and lead exposure platform for athletes aspiring to get to the next level in their sport, announced today that Ballogy’s app upgrade, Ballogy Pro, will be included free for one year with every new purchase of a basketball court from an authorized Sport Court® Dealer.

Ballogy Pro includes unlimited access to the Ballogy Skills Assessment™ (BSA), a basketball shooting drill recognized by leading college coaches and scouts and designed to assess a player’s shot-making skills and assign a certified score based on an objective testing methodology. In addition to receiving a one year subscription to Ballogy Pro, a Ballogy certified coach will visit and take a client through the Ballogy curriculum and the BSA.

“Our platform was developed to make performance tracking and development available from anywhere, not just a gym or training facility,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “Bundling Ballogy with every personal basketball Sport Court reinforces that message.”

Ballogy is a performance tracking and analytics app with a built-in certified assessment program that enables youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their shots and development and gain exposure at the next level. Using the same technology utilized by the NBA Draft Combine, Ballogy also tracks and certifies areas such as body measurements, power, speed, agility, reaction, strength, stability and balance. Data is collected at exclusive Ballogy Combine events stored in a player’s profile within the app, and is leveraged by colleges and universities for recruiting.

In addition to providing objective measurement and tracking, Ballogy also provides a fun, engaging and accessible forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and access to a growing global basketball community.

“Our goal is to help kids spend less time in front of a smartphone, computer, or TV screen and more time outside playing sports with their friends,” said Greg Dettman, CEO of Sport Court® of Austin and former University of Texas basketball player. “We have been building backyard courts for kids and families for over 40 year and Ballogy is a great complement to what we deliver. We’re excited to be able to give our customers one more way to develop their kid’s athletic skills from their own backyard.”

The Ballogy app is currently available for free in Google Play and the App Store.

About Sport Court®

Since 1978, Sport Court® of Austin has been giving kids and families a safe, secure place to play and practice sports at home. Families that play together stay together” is their motto. The company builds basketball courts, tennis courts, bocce courts, sand volleyball courts and batting cage facilities. With their relationship with Sport Court® International, they have developed an indoor gym floor that is safer and longer lasting than other court options. Sport Court® brand products and surfaces are the very best, are used worldwide, and are endorsed by groups like the NBA, USTA, NCAA, USA Volleyball, FIBA Basketball, Futsal and U.S. Soccer. https://www.sportcourtofaustin.com/

About Ballogy

Ballogy is the industry standard for youth athletic skills measurement and tracking and lead exposure platform for athletes aspiring to get to the next level in their sport. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in Ballogy Skills Assessment™ (BSA), enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com/