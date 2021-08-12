Harris Williams Advises Collision Works on its Sale to The Boyd Group Inc.

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Collision Works of Oklahoma, LLC (Collision Works), a full service collision repair company, on its sale to The Boyd Group Inc. (Boyd Group), a Canadian-based company that operates under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass in the U.S. The transaction was led by Joe Conner, Elliott Yousefian, Michael Meyer and Sam Funkhouser of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

“Collision Works has grown into one of the most prominent collision repair businesses in the Midwest and is recognized for its quality of work, attention to detail and best-in-class customer service,” said Joe Conner, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“This transaction is the latest in the firm’s long legacy of successful deals in the collision industry, extending our track record in the automotive aftermarket. In working with Collision Works, our team was able to leverage the deep collision expertise we’ve built through our experience with Caliber, ABRA, Kadel’s, Joe Hudson’s, and most recently, Kaizen Collision Center,” said Elliott Yousefian, a vice president at Harris Williams. “We look forward to continuing our high level of activity in one of the most attractive sectors in the aftermarket.”

Collision Works was founded by Jacob Nossaman in 1996. The company started as a side business for friends and family and has grown into a full-service collision repair company. Today, Collision Works is a leader in the collision repair industry and uses the latest technology to provide high quality repairs, paint and body work, and detailing. The company has grown throughout the Midwest, spans three states and has 35 locations.

