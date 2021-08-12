Merkle Collaborates with Magnite on Merkury Identity Resolution Platform

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merkle, a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced that it is working with Magnite, the world’s largest omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, to integrate Merkury, its identity resolution and data platform. Merkury’s mission is to serve as an identity provider, supporting seamless interaction between brands, media publishers, and technology platforms to power addressable advertising at scale.

Through this integration, Merkury and Magnite have built a new Prebid User ID module to support targeting without reliance on third-party cookies. This will enable marketers who utilize Merkury for first and third-party audience creation and targeting to access unique inventory sources, target at the individual level, perform closed-loop measurement and analytics, and achieve an increased understanding of campaign performance, including person-based reach and frequency. The integration is available immediately within the US.

“ As the advertising industry navigates the future of identity, joint cooperation and participation are essential to ensure solutions are forward-looking, and fair,” said Adam Soroca, chief product officer at Magnite. “ By working with industry leaders and innovators at Merkle, we are providing buyers with a way to address their audiences in the post third-party cookie world. Merkury’s collaborative foundation is a key differentiator in the market among many cookieless identity solutions.”

“ We’re excited about the benefits both publishers and marketers will gain from the Merkury platform. We chose to work with Magnite in large part due to their leadership and innovation in open source identity infrastructure. We are determined to create solutions that allow publishers easier access to brands that leverage Merkury while having more control over their supply,” said Lynette Kaylor, VP, media and publisher solutions, Merkury.

This collaboration is an addition to Merkury’s expansive roster of technology and publisher partners, which includes iHeartMedia’s SmartAudio, MediaMath, Meredith, Pandora, and Xandr. These partnerships allow marketers to advertise at scale to individual consumers in a privacy-safe way across premium publisher channels.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 12,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.