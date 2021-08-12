Everlast Signs Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali’s Grandson

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlast, the leader in fight sports, announced the newest boxer joining the brand’s roster of elite athletes, Nico Ali Walsh. Ali Walsh is the grandson of boxing legend and heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali. As the most iconic fighter throughout the history of boxing, Ali was a big part in making Everlast the globally recognized brand it is today.

Ali Walsh’s partnership with Everlast coincides with his debut fight, taking place Saturday, August 14, in Tulsa, Oklahoma against Jordan Weeks (4-1-0). The inaugural fight not only symbolizes the start of Ali Walsh’s career as a boxer, but also as a pivotal moment carrying on his grandfather’s legacy and the next generation of boxing.

“I’m all about family, traditions and legacy. My grandfather, Muhammad Ali, favored Everlast robes, trunks and boxing gloves so I’m extremely proud to continue the tradition by fighting in Everlast gear as I begin my professional career,” said Ali Walsh.

With more than 100 athletes signed globally to Team Everlast, the partnership emphasizes the brand’s commitment to greatness since its inception. Muhammad Ali is a quintessential athlete for both his dedication, achievements, talent and sportsmanship. He represents all that is true to the Everlast brand and now Ali Walsh will be an extension of that determined spirit.

“As the grandson of one of boxing’s greatest fighters of all time, Nico’s name on the Everlast roster represents more than just his entry. It’s a passing of the torch of what has been a legacy, more than 55 years in the making,” said Chris Zoller, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development. “It’s an honor to have Nico join Team Everlast and start his career with us. Muhammad Ali was one of our earliest athletes and it is humbling to come full circle now with Nico.”

Ali Walsh’s upcoming fight will be broadcast on ESPN with fighters including Joshua Franco, Andrew Moloney, Arnold Barboza Jr. and Antonio Moran.

For more information, visit www.everlast.com.

About Everlast Worldwide Inc.

The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Dustin Poirier and Deontay Wilder, Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.