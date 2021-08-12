Neo Financial Partners with Bird Canada

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calgary based Neo Financial (Neo), and Bird Canada (Bird), are launching their national partnership, which provides users exclusive offers on Bird Canada e-scooters. Committed to partnering with local businesses that create positive impacts in our communities, Neo has teamed up with Bird to make it easier for Canadians to access Bird's innovative last-mile mobility solutions and help them deliver a more affordable and eco-friendly way for people to travel for work, school and leisure in cities across Canada, including Calgary, Edmonton, Okotoks, Ottawa, Red Deer and Windsor.

Bird is the latest in a series of national brands to join Neo Financial’s cash-back network. Built with both customers and partners in mind, Neo’s quick application and approval process allows customers to load their card to their digital wallet instantly to take advantage of exclusive cashback offers from network partners. Neo partners, like Bird, receive the benefit of advanced marketing through Neo that drives new customer acquisition, higher frequency and basket size without the fees common with traditional marketing.

New this season, Bird has supplied the latest technological innovation with their new Bird 2 electric scooter. These new models provide cutting edge safety and vehicle technology features, including anti-theft encryption, autonomous damage sensors, puncture proof tires, dual kickstand to prevent tipping, and the industry's longest lasting battery.

“As Neo's community of retail partners continues to grow across Canada, we are not only providing consumers more opportunities to save on everyday purchases, we are also making it easier for great community brands like Bird to grow,” said Jeff Adamson, Co-Founder and Chief Merchant Officer, Neo Financial.

“As a locally-focused service provider, we’re pleased to be partnering with Neo Financial. We’re continually impressed with their ability to attract new and existing customers while providing them with a winning value proposition. We’re looking forward to increasing our growth rate with Neo,” said Stewart Lyons, CEO Bird Canada.

About Neo Financial

Neo Financial (Neo) is a technology company working hard to build a better financial experience for all Canadians. Founded in 2019 by co-founders of SkipTheDishes, Neo is re-imagining spending, savings and rewards by using technology to simplify finances and create rewarding experiences for all Canadians.

Through partnerships with leading financial institutions, Neo provides members with a safe and secure way to spend and save. Neo’s credit card is issued by ATB Financial and backed by the Mastercard network, and the Neo Savings account is provided by Concentra Bank, a CDIC member institution, and is eligible for CDIC deposit protection. Neo is headquartered in Calgary, AB, and is backed by top investors across North America.

For more information, please visit Neo Financial online, on Twitter, Facebook and on Instagram.

About Bird Canada

Powered by Bird, Bird Canada Inc. operates an electric vehicle sharing program. Bird Canada is a Canadian-owned and operated company that offers Canadians, and visitors to Canada, a new way to avoid congestion and get around that is affordable and uses the latest and most innovative last-mile mobility solutions for urban areas. For additional information, visit Bird online, on Twitter, and on Instagram.