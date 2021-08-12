Andersen Global Expands Mauritanian Platform with Tax Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global bolsters its presence in Mauritania through a Collaboration Agreement with tax advisory firm AMC Consulting.

AMC Consulting, founded in 2013 by Managing Partner Abdel Mejid Cherif Boudadya, is a full-service tax firm that also provides business planning and other financial services, specializing in financial management and human resources. The Nouakchott-based firm serves local and international clients within several industries including technology, construction, mining, gas and energy, transportation, air transport, agriculture, fishing and telecom.

“Our firm is committed to providing our clients with best-in-class service through our team’s strong technical background and dedication to stewardship,” Abdel said. “Coupled with Andersen Global’s full suite of integrated, independent services through its member firms and collaborating firms, our collective expertise will bring the most comprehensive, synergistic solutions to clients globally.”

“We are highly impressed with the level of professionalism this young, dynamic group possesses,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “They are talented, driven individuals, and their local and international knowledge are ideally suited to strengthen our capabilities in the market. This is another important collaboration as we continue to add dimension to our platform in Africa.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 286 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.