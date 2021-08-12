LendingHome Closes $388 Million Securitization of Residential Transition Loans

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LendingHome, one of the nation’s largest lenders to real estate investors, today announced the successful closing of a $388 million revolving securitization of unrated residential transition loans. The transaction marked the 6th broadly syndicated securitization transaction sponsored by LendingHome since the company began sponsoring revolving securitizations in 2019. The deal, which features a two-year revolving period in which principal payoffs can be reinvested in newly originated loans, was LendingHome’s largest to date.

The transaction will support an estimated $1.2+ billion in loan originations over the life of the deal. LendingHome has rapidly become one of the top destinations for real estate investors who are looking to buy, renovate and sell a home or rent it. The company’s success is rooted in its ability to partner with real estate investors and to apply data analytics to assess risk.

“LendingHome is incredibly pleased with the outcome of our latest financing,” said Arvind Mohan, LendingHome’s chief operating officer. “This is a sign of the continued investor confidence in our product and performance. The closing of our latest transaction enables us to continue to provide highly competitive terms to our real estate investor customers, who are rehabilitating and selling homes or renting them – helping to bring more move-in ready homes to the market.”

Barclays and Nomura were the co-lead managers and co-book runners for the transactions and Performance Trust was a co-manager.

About LendingHome

LendingHome is one of the nation’s top lenders for residential investors with more than $7.8 billion in loans originated to date. Established in 2013, LendingHome makes it easy for professional and first-time real estate investors to quickly and reliably receive the financing they need for their projects and businesses to thrive. Using a powerful combination of innovative technology and expert advice, LendingHome is adding flexibility and simplicity to every step of the real estate investment process. For further information, please visit lendinghome.com. NMLS ID #1125207