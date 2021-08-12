iCapital Network® Announces Relationship with Bridgewater Associates

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital Network1, the leading global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Bridgewater Associates (“Bridgewater”), a global leader in institutional portfolio management. Under this agreement, iCapital will provide a customized technology platform to give registered investment advisors (“RIAs”) and family offices seamless access to Bridgewater’s strategies for their ultra-high-net-worth clients in the U.S.

“Creating opportunities for wealth advisors and their qualified clients to access institutional-quality investments has always been our core mission at iCapital,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital Network. “We are excited to partner with such a prominent team as Bridgewater to bring access to these strategies to the wealth management community.”

iCapital’s technology and service offering digitalizes the subscription, administration, operational and reporting processes of alternative investments to overcome many of the long-standing challenges of accessing the asset class. iCapital also provides a full suite of research, due diligence and educational materials to advisors and investors.

“In this evolving economic environment, there is growing investor demand – and need – for strategies that are designed to provide diversification and are uncorrelated to traditional portfolios,” said Josh Levine, Head of Marketing and Sales. “Expanding our relationship with iCapital will enable advisors, family offices and their ultra-high-net-worth clients to now access alternative strategies designed to help support their financial goals.”

About Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates is a global leader in institutional portfolio management and the world’s largest hedge fund. Focused on understanding how the world’s markets and economies work by having the deepest possible understanding of the global economy and financial markets, the firm translates that understanding into expertly constructed portfolios and meaningful relationships with institutional clients. Having built a track record of success for more than 45 years, Bridgewater’s excellence is grounded in its distinct culture, which brings together great people and enables them to operate in a culture of radical truth and radical transparency. In recognition of the firm’s commitment to excellence, its clients, and the magnitude of its impact on the investment industry, Bridgewater has received more than 70 industry awards in the past 10 years including recognitions for innovation, performance, quality of research, client satisfaction, and being a top place to work. Fortune named it the fifth most important private company in the US.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Bridgewater manages approximately $150 billion in assets for the world’s largest and most sophisticated institutional investors, including public and corporate pension funds, university endowments, charitable foundations, supranational agencies, foreign governments, and central banks. For more information, please visit www.bridgewater.com.

About iCapital Network

Founded in 2013 in NYC, iCapital Network is the leading global financial technology company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. It has transformed the way the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions. Wealth management firms use iCapital’s solutions to provide clients with quality funds at lower minimums and simplified digital workflows. Asset managers and banks leverage iCapital’s technology to streamline and scale their private investments operational infrastructure. Additionally, the iCapital ‘flagship’ platform offers financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to a curated menu of private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and other alternative investments to help meet their investing needs for return and diversification. iCapital’s research and diligence team offers robust analysis alongside the firm’s extensive suite of advisor education, compliance, portfolio management, and portfolio analytics tools and services. iCapital was recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021, and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020. As of June 30, 2021, iCapital Network has approximately 450 employees and services $80 billion in global client assets across more than 750 funds. Headquartered in NYC, it also has offices in Zurich, London, Lisbon, and Hong Kong.

For additional information, please visit iCapital Network’s website at www.icapitalnetwork.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc | Twitter: @icapitalnetwork

See disclosures here.

1Institutional Capital Network, Inc. and its affiliates (together, "iCapital Network" or "iCapital")