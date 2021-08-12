Nimbus Therapeutics and Schrödinger Extend Longstanding Collaboration to Discover Novel Therapeutics for Select Targets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company designing breakthrough medicines through structure-based drug discovery and development, today announced the extension of its collaboration with Schrödinger, Inc. to discover and design small molecule therapeutics for a number of high-value targets using cutting-edge structure-based drug design approaches.

The agreement extends the collaboration between the two companies, which began in 2009, to advance the usage of computational methods in drug discovery. Since then, the collaboration has generated numerous promising therapeutic candidates, including small molecule inhibitors of acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) and tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2), which are now in the clinic, and a hematopoietic protein kinase 1 (MAP4K1/HPK1) inhibitor, which Nimbus plans to advance to the clinic later this year.

“Nimbus’ collaboration with Schrödinger over the past 12 years has been groundbreaking, deploying computational horsepower at an unprecedented scale in the industry,” said Jeb Keiper, M.S., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus. “Schrödinger’s deep computational capabilities, paired with Nimbus’ demonstrated expertise in structural biology, small molecule drug discovery and clinical development, provides fertile ground for designing breakthrough medicines over the next decade.”

“We are very pleased to embark on this new chapter of Schrödinger’s collaboration with Nimbus and to further expand the frontiers of combining physics-based drug discovery with machine learning,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Schrödinger. “Our collaborative track record underscores the potential of our combined multidisciplinary drug discovery team to design medicines that could provide meaningful benefits for patients.”

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics designs breakthrough medicines. Utilizing its powerful structure-based drug discovery engine, Nimbus designs potent and selective small molecule compounds targeting proteins that are known to be fundamental drivers of pathology in highly prevalent human diseases and which have proven difficult for other drug makers to tackle. The company’s LLC/subsidiary architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver breakthrough medicines. Nimbus is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. www.nimbustx.com