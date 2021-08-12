POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disguise, Inc., a leading global costume company, and a division of toy and consumer products manufacturer JAKKS Pacific, Inc., today announced a renewal of its North American rights for the iconic series Sesame Street. Disguise will continue to design, market, manufacture and distribute costumes, costume accessories and trunk-or-treat kits featuring new and classic Sesame Street characters.

Sesame Street has been on air for 52 years making it one of the longest running shows in American history. Disguise celebrates its 35th Anniversary in 2022 and has held the Sesame Street license for 31 years. It was one of the very first licenses acquired by the company. Disguise will be introducing new segments, including adaptive costumes and wheelchair wraps to support the strong message of diversity and inclusivity that Sesame Street so proudly teaches.

“I grew up with Sesame Street, as did my children, so it is an honor and a pleasure to continue our partnership on a brand that is near and dear to the hearts of so many generations. Disguise is very much a family brand and the Sesame Street characters echo those brand values and the costumes have always been a hit for both adults and children. Each year, we see families dressing as these lovable characters and we are delighted to continue to make them,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “We appreciate the trust that Sesame Workshop has in Disguise during this decades long partnership in rolling out quality, fan favorite costumes and accessories for families each year.”

“Sesame Street has always been a neighborhood filled with characters that come in all shapes, sizes, and colors,” said Gabriela Arenas, Vice President of Global Licensing, Sesame Workshop. “We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Disguise as they offer families fun new ways to engage with their favorite Sesame Street friends.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. With Disguise’s continued dedication to detail and quality, these Sesame Street costumes and accessories hit the mark with both customers and retailers alike year after year.

Disguise’s Halloween costumes and accessories for Sesame Street are available online and at major retailers and specialty stores across the world.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly WheelsTM, Kitten CatfeTM, Perfectly CuteTM, ReDoTM Skateboard Co, X-PowerTM, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est MoiTM, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2021 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.