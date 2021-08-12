Bridgit Launches Bigger and Better Integration with Procore to Help Contractors Plan Ahead

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridgit, the leading construction workforce intelligence solution, announced today the launch of an enhanced integration with Procore Technologies, a leading provider of construction management software. This new integration allows contractors to manage resource allocations, forecast project demands, and gain insight into workforce utilization without switching between project and resource management solutions.

The new integration allows contractors to automatically import projects, project bids, unfilled roles, project dates, and any custom fields from their Procore account directly into Bridgit Bench. This helps simplify data management and significantly improve the user experience.

"With so many of Bridgit’s customers already using Procore for their project management needs, the launch of this enhanced integration couldn’t come at a better time," said Trent Beattie, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, Bridgit. "The new capabilities offered in this release of our integration will allow Bridgit and Procore to help contractors use their favorite tools even more effectively."

Bridgit delivers industry-leading workforce intelligence solutions, built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of the construction industry. Workforce intelligence transforms workforce data into actionable insights that inform an organization's strategic and tactical business decisions. With Bridgit Bench, contractors are able to maximize workforce productivity, make informed bidding and staffing decisions, and forecast their project pipeline.

"Bridgit Bench provides Procore customers with critical workforce intelligence capabilities," said Doug Gibson, Business Development Manager at Procore. "This new and improved integration to the Procore platform will empower Procore and Bridgit Bench users to connect teams and streamline their workforce and resource planning processes."

Features of the Bridgit Bench and Procore integration include:

Giving you a comprehensive view of project and resource demands in one central platform.

Showing you the impact to your resource strategy with automatic updates on project information.

Enabling you to import project bids and start pencilling in your dream team before they’re awarded.

For further information on the integration, visit the Bridgit Bench and Procore integration page in the Procore Marketplace or on the Bridgit website.

About Bridgit

Bridgit is workforce intelligence for the construction industry. Bridgit’s mission is simple – to help the construction industry maximize profits by taking a people-first approach. Workforce Intelligence from Bridgit transforms workforce data into actionable insights that inform an organization's strategic and tactical business decisions. Bridgit works with construction industry leaders like Skanska, Balfour Beatty, Ryan Companies, among others. Bridgit is a privately owned company, having raised over 15.7 million USD in equity financing, with capital from investors such as Autodesk, BDC Capital’s Women in Technology Venture Fund, EDC, IAF, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures, and StandUp Ventures. Learn more about Bridgit at gobridgit.com.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than 1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.