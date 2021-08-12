Reveal Group Partners With RPA Supervisor to Help Enterprises Scale and Optimize Their Digital Workforces

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal Group, the leading Intelligent Automation Services company, is partnering with RPA Supervisor, a proven leader in hyper-automation orchestration solutions, to maximize client’s ability to managing their digital workforce and scale.

In celebration of this new partnership, Reveal Group is hosting a webinar, “Automating RPA Operations with RPA Supervisor,” on Thursday, September 16th, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, featuring Ben Lingard of Reveal Group and Erik Lien of RPA Supervisor. The two will discuss how tools like RPA Supervisor can provide state-of-the-art hyper-automation orchestration solutions and ensure operational excellence. The pair will be joined by a customer to discuss how their organization utilizes both Reveal RoboReview and RPA Supervisor to achieve true scale.

“We’re very excited to partner with Reveal Group. The combined synergies of Reveal Group’s intelligent automation services with RPA Supervisor’s AI driven orchestration and management solution not only removes the existing challenges within RPA platforms, but also helps them drive, accelerate and scale profitability,” says Erik Lien, co-founder and CEO of RPA Supervisor.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with RPA Supervisor,” says Ian Crouch, CEO of Reveal Group. “The RPA Supervisor platform complements Reveal RoboSuite to increase the end-to-end speed and effectiveness of automating processes for our clients. Our RoboDesigner and RoboReview automation accelerator tools reduce the effort in building Blue Prism and UiPath automations, while upholding quality to optimize scaling. This partnership enables our clients to achieve automation at scale across their organizations.”

This alliance reflects Reveal Group’s strategy to provide organizations around the world with the tools they need to scale and optimize performance, and in turn introduces Reveal Group’s extensive services to RPA Supervisor clients.

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group specialises in deploying and scaling intelligent process automation programs using its Blueprint for Scale™ methodology and Reveal RoboSuite® tools. We have achieved the highest levels of accreditation and customer satisfaction in the world. Since 2005 Reveal Group has been at the forefront of applying technology to transform processing, guaranteeing rapid and sustainable results. Learn more at www.revealgroup.com.