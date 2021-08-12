UNLOCKDBOX Launches a New Way for Southern California Real Estate Agents to Network and Make More Money

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for the real estate market to be reopening and booming, UNLOCKDBOX (https://www.unlockdbox.com/) is launching as a brand new tool to help real estate professionals unlock more revenue and create networking opportunities between agents. UnlockdBox is a free, new mobile app that allows licensed real estate agents to instantly request and pay for assistance from other professionals to either have a property unlocked or host an open house for their listing.

The app is being launched this week with a new How It Works video on the UnlockdBox website. The initial launch is focusing on Southern California, but the app and service are available nationally and can be downloaded for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

UnlockdBox was designed and created by Rachel White, a Los Angeles-based real estate agent and entrepreneur. Early into her real estate career, Rachel saw both a need and an opportunity to help new and motivated agents expand their peer networks and revenue potential. UnlockdBox creates a space where agents can seek and find the extra help they need to manage their busy work loads and life demands, along with networking to help grow their careers.

“I’m extremely proud to be a working agent who conceived and developed a new productivity tool like UnlockdBox,” said Rachel White, founder and CEO of UnlockdBox. “As a busy mom and agent, there were many days when I just felt like I needed another set or two of hands and feet to help me get everything done and other times where I felt like I had some time to be those extra set of hands for another agent,” White added.

UnlockdBox was designed to give agents a competitive advantage to more easily meet their clients’ needs on-demand, harnessing the assistance of other friendly licensed agents at their fingertips to get more transactions completed professionally, ethically and easily. These new transactions and networking will help stabilize income and find new clients in between closings while building a support system to turn to during booming times.

In an industry that is highly-competitive and notoriously difficult to become established, UnlockdBox is designed to empower more diversity and democratization of the real estate industry, making a lasting career in real estate more attainable for more people of more types.

“As a busy mama and Realtor®, I find myself being pulled from every angle,” said Joanne Littman, a top-performing agent with Keller Williams Conejo Valley in greater Los Angeles. “UnlockdBox is exactly what I have been needing to help me navigate through a busy day of multiple showings with buyers while allowing me to also focus on my seller clients. UnlockdBox is absolutely the way I hope to increase my sales by having other agents literally unlock doors and sit open houses for me while I can still be hands on with important clients. It’s better than a full time assistant!”

Within minutes of setting up the app, real estate agents can find a trustworthy, licensed professional colleague to unlock a house and tour a listing, for as little as $30 per gig or sit an open house for free. App users can review posted jobs by fellow licensed agents and submit their credentials to show up for gigs that suit them. The transaction and payment all occur quickly and seamlessly within the app. Designed with both independent agents as well as brokerages in mind, the app offers flexibility and personalization, allowing the requesting agent to narrow their request to reach their own hand-picked network, or filter down to just agents within their brokerage. There are no costs to use the app, however, UnlockdBox charges a small percentage-based transaction fee for paid gigs. There are no fees for in-app networking opportunities or sitting open houses.

For more information and to download the UnlockdBox app, please visit the Apple App Store or the Google Play App Store.

ABOUT UNLOCKDBOX

UNLOCKDBOX (https://www.unlockdbox.com/) is based in Los Angeles and is independently owned and privately held and managed. The app was created by Rachel White, a young working mother and entrepreneur turned self-taught app developer. The unique UnlockdBox concept helped White win a cash development grant from a prestigious business-idea competition hosted by The Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation New Venture Challenge. The app is available now nationally for free to download for Apple iOS and Android and available now in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.