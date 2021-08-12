Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.6 Million in Contracts for Military X-band SSPAs

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 12, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it was awarded multiple contracts aggregating $3.6 million from a U.S. system integrator for X-band SSPAs and BUCs for transportable satellite communication terminals.

Secure and available satellite communications are required to support all phases of a mission from the command center to the tactical edge. Comtech’s X-band SSPAs and BUCs are rugged and compact, supporting voice, video and data communications among dispersed elements of the battle force.

“Comtech’s SSPAs and BUCs have a proven heritage across multiple military systems and operate with high reliability in certified terminals around the globe,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are pleased with the ongoing success of these transportable terminals.”

Comtech, a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard, and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL