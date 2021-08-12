U.S. Department of Defense Awards Citadel Defense $6M Contract for Integrated Counter Drone System

Citadel Defense has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop and deploy an integrated counter drone solution that can be used to autonomously detect, identify, track, and defeat hostile drones. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citadel Defense has been awarded a sole source contract for $6M from a Classified U.S. Department of Defense customer to build and deploy an AI-powered counter drone solution. The system will be deployed at sensitive government locations and effectively operated by non-specialist military personnel and first responders.

The solution is designed to autonomously detect, classify, track, and defeat unwanted unmanned aerial systems (UASs) using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor fusion.

“Addressing feedback from front line operators and government experts, we’ve worked with strategic partners to develop a highly integrated and scalable solution that counters armed and surveillance UAS compromising national security missions,” explained Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense.

Citadel specializes in the design, development and deployment of AI-powered counter-UAS solutions. The fusion of combat-proven radar, optics, and electronic warfare sensors into an intuitive user display gives military, government, and commercial customers a purpose-built solution that safely clears the airspace of hostile drones operating individually or in swarms.

“We focused our efforts on addressing operational gaps shared by military and government leaders to deliver an integrated solution that is easy to use and delivered with industry leading sustainment and support,” said Josh Harman, Director of Growth and Partnerships for Citadel Defense.

Citadel’s integrated solution is designed for force protection in contested environments, the protection of critical infrastructure, urban surveillance, and security at high-profile events.

“With the incredible support and expertise of our partners, the first set of integrated systems will deploy at multiple locations over the next three months,” explained Christopher Williams.

To learn more about Citadel’s integrated offering, contact info@dronecitadel.com.

ABOUT CITADEL DEFENSE:

Citadel Defense is a high growth technology company that builds game-changing security solutions for military, government, and commercial customers. Citadel technology helps customers make better, smarter, faster decisions that save lives. The company’s flagship counter drone (CUAS) solution combines the latest in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and adaptive countermeasures in order to autonomously protect servicemen and servicewomen on the front lines from weaponized unmanned systems. Citadel’s Titan technology is trusted by dozens of customers including, U.S. Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard. Visit www.dronecitadel.com to learn more.