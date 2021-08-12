DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emirati dairy producer Rumailah Farm will supply the newly-launched Address Beach Resort Fujairah with its popular range of dairy products, company officials announced this week. A deluxe hotel brand catering to high-end guests, Address Hotels & Resorts is run by the Dubai-based Emaar Hospitality Group.

“Our alliance with Address is a golden opportunity for us to showcase our rich product line to clientele with a taste for premium brands,” Rumailah Farm General Manager Abdullah Taleb says. “Our farm-fresh dairy products are sure to meet the high expectations of the new resort’s most discerning guests.”

Rumailah Farm: The Obvious Choice for Dairy

Nestled in the scenic Hajar Mountains overlooking the Gulf of Oman, Address Beach Resort Fujairah officially opened its doors on July 15. On Tuesday (July 27), Address and Rumailah Farm formalized their supply agreement at a signing ceremony held at the latter’s farm facilities.

After searching for the best local dairy producers by which to supply their guests, Address quickly honed in on Rumailah Farms as the obvious choice. Rumailah has successfully positioned itself as Fujairah’s leading supplier of farm-fresh milk, butter and ice cream.

“It’s a win-win partnership,” Taleb explains. “The new Address resort can provide its high-end guests with the very best dairy the UAE has to offer, while we will have the chance to showcase our product range to a new demographic in a highly-anticipated luxury venue.”

The East Coast’s ‘Go-To’ Dairy Brand

Since 2018, Rumailah Farm has been producing dairy products derived from locally-raised Jersey cows, known for their exceptionally tasty and calcium-rich milk. Only the very best ingredients are used in Rumailah Farm products, which contain virtually no additives or preservatives.

Rumailah Farm currently operates two popular coffee shops on the UAE’s East Coast (in Fujairah City and Dibba), where local patrons and visitors can enjoy the brand’s signature milkshakes, ice cream and laban.

“We are supplying a growing number of hotels and restaurants, while our products continue to fly off supermarket shelves,” Taleb says. “Our new partnership with Address is proof that Rumailah Farm is rapidly achieving its vision of becoming the East Coast’s ‘go-to brand’ for dairy.”