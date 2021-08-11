KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2021-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2021-2 (“FIAOT 2021-2”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of auto loans.

FIAOT 2021-2 will issue five classes of notes totaling $325 million that are collateralized by backed by a pool of fixed rate retail automobile contracts, which are made to subprime obligors who generally have a credit bureau score ranging from 500 to 650 and are secured by new and used non-commercial automobiles. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread, overcollateralization, subordination (except for the Class E Notes) and a reserve account funded at closing.

FIAOT 2021-2 represents the second ABS securitization in 2021 for First Investors Financial Services, Inc.’s (“First Investors” or “the Company”) and its 29th securitization since 2002. This transaction includes a prefunding account that will be used to purchase additional receivables up to the sum of 20% of the closing date pool balance plus the expected balance of the subsequent receivables purchased for up to 3 months after closing.

First Investors was founded in 1988 and originates subprime auto loans via the following three channels: (1) the Indirect Program, through franchise auto dealers, (2) the Direct Program, through direct marketing to consumers who wish to refinance existing auto loans obtained from another lender and (3) the Alliance Program, through nine alliance partners. The Company also purchases loan portfolios and provides third party loan servicing.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and First Investor’s historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operational review of First Investors, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

