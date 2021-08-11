Authentic8 Announces Technology Partnership with Palo Alto Networks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Authentic8, provider of Silo, the Web Isolation Platform, today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks technology partner and unveiled its integration with the Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access cloud-delivered security platform.

The integration combines Silo’s zero trust web browsing with the secure web gateway (SWG) capabilities of Prisma Access to deliver comprehensive and seamless secure remote access to business resources, shielding users, devices and applications from malicious web content. IT, in turn, gains back full control over the handling of sensitive data by governing access through policies that follow the user on any computer, network, or application.

“We’re excited to bring the value of our technology partnership to customers,” says Anupam Upadhyaya, senior director of Product Management at Palo Alto Networks. “This integration complements the native Prisma Access industry-leading SASE capabilities by allowing high-risk web requests to be redirected into Silo’s cloud-hosted isolation environment, thus enabling increased productivity without compromising security or user-experience.”

Authentic8’s patented Silo Web Isolation Platform lets corporate users access web-based resources without risk, from anywhere, and on any device. It’s built with a “trust nothing” stance towards the underlying systems and resources which users interact with online.

Ongoing Technology Partnership

Ramesh Rajagopal, Co-founder and President of Authentic8 Inc., comments, “The web creates a large attack surface for organizations as it connects trusted internal infrastructure and cloud applications to untrusted external resources and threats. As a Palo Alto Networks Technology Partner, we’re excited to bring Silo’s isolated workspace approach to our mutual customers and to continue to invest in further points of integration.”

With this integration, Prisma Access can now redirect high-risk requests to the Silo Web Isolation Platform so organizations can confidently provide employees with access to personal web resources, such as social media and communications, as well as work-related content from sites that would otherwise be blocked by IT security. Since workspaces in Silo are fully isolated, no native web data ever reaches the endpoint. And with Silo’s patented configuration capability, every connection is encrypted end-to-end. IT remains in control over devices, applications and data, and with all user activity logged and encrypted, IT and risk management teams have an audit trail, when they need it.

These Silo capabilities are also key to providing access to corporate web applications and data to external parties. IT teams who are responsible for enabling outsourced business processes and outside contractors can apply Silo’s security, isolation and fine-grained control to partners’ unmanaged devices, just like they would for devices that they manage.

About Authentic8

The world’s most at-risk organizations rely on Authentic8 to eliminate the risk of using the web. More than 500 government agencies and commercial enterprises trust Authentic8’s cloud-based Silo Web Isolation Platform to separate the things they care about — like apps, data and devices — from the things they can’t trust — like external websites, users and unmanaged devices.

Authentic8 rethinks the decades-old approach to web access. Through proactive security and policy control, customers have the assurance they need that web use is safe and compliant in every session. For more information, visit www.authentic8.com.