Redbox Continues Rapid Expansion of Its Free Streaming Service via Content Deal With DMR

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed an agreement with DMR (www.digitalmediarights.com), one of the world’s largest aggregators and distributors of content. Fueling Redbox’s rapid growth in the streaming space, this latest content agreement includes launching a new free streaming channel – “RetroCrush” – the leading independent anime streaming brand which provides viewers classic anime TV and movies 24 hours a day. In addition, Redbox will add hundreds of movies and TV series to its growing free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service.

The RetroCrush channel features a selection of classic anime TV series and movies, including Street Fighter II: The Animated Series, Goku: Midnight Eye, and Demon City Shinjuku, among many others. The channel joins the Redbox Free Live TV service, which has over 100 free streaming channels that can be easily accessed via the Redbox app available on Roku, Vizio, Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS, Android, and others.

Redbox also features a free, ad-supported on demand (AVOD) section of its streaming service with thousands of titles available. New titles coming from DMR include Street Fighter: The Animated Series, Great Teacher Onizuka, Flame of Recca, and Astro Boy.

“Redbox is known for offering the very best selection of content for our customers, and this deal with DMR further enhances our free streaming services,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “Anime is one of the most sought-after categories, and we’re thrilled to provide our viewers with a deep dive into this hot genre.”

“Our aim with RetroCrush is to provide anime fans with the world’s best series and films. As one of the most recognizable brands in entertainment, we’re pleased to partner with Redbox and offer an exciting programming lineup of classic anime to their millions of customers,” said John Stack, Director, Digital Distribution and Content Strategy, DMR .

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM,” "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

About DMR

DMR (aka Digital Media Rights) is a privately-held digital media and entertainment company founded a decade ago by industry veterans David Chu and Michael Hong. Pioneers in digital entertainment, DMR is transforming the industry while specializing in OTT Channels and Digital Distribution.

As a publisher and developer, DMR owns and operates seven OTT channels that have become leading destinations for their respective genres: AsianCrush (pan-Asian), Midnight Pulp (horror/thriller/action), Cinehouse (general entertainment), RetroCrush (classic anime), Cocoro (kids/family), and KMTV (K-Pop), and Cinehouse Selects (arthouse). These are available as video-on-demand (AVOD and/or SVOD) apps on Smart TVs, mobile and connected TV devices; on the web; and/or as linear, free ad supported television (FAST) channels on Peacock, Plex, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, STIRR and VIZIO SmartCast. Its new DMR Social division curates several social video channels for most of the above brands, as well as C-Crush (Chinese TV shows and movies), K-Crush (Korean pop culture) and QTTV (LGBTQ+).

DMR is also one of the world’s largest content aggregators and distributors with a catalog containing more than 7,500 premium titles from leading TV networks, studios, producers and sales agents. The company has cultivated distribution deals with Amazon Instant Video, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, Cable VOD, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNow, Tubi, PlutoTV, Crackle, Hoopla, Kanopy, Vudu, to name a few. The DMR Advertising Marketplace provides video and display ads via direct sales and programmatic channels (Connected TV, desktop, and mobile) while connecting brands and media buying agencies to premium publishers.