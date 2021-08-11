Flite Golf and Century Golf Announce Partnership to Bring Entertainment and Technology to Golf Facilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flite Golf, LLC (“Flite”) and Century Golf Partners (“Century Golf”) today announced a strategic partnership to provide turnkey technology and management solutions to golf ranges and golf entertainment venues, building on the mainstream appeal of “off-course” golf experiences.

As part of the alliance, Ken May joins the team as Senior Advisor. Mr. May brings decades of successful management experience across multiple industries, having served as CEO of FedEx Office, Topgolf and Drive Shack. While at Topgolf, Mr. May led the company through a period of tremendous growth with the opening of 24 new golf entertainment venues and quadrupling the company's workforce.

The partnership between Flite and Century Golf unites superior golf entertainment technology with decades of successful golf operations. By leveraging its patented and proprietary technology platform, Flite offers a robust suite of technologies that power all aspects of a technology-enhanced golf facility. As the owner or operator of nearly 50 golf courses across the country, Century Golf excels in delivering exceptional golf and hospitality experiences. Operating jointly, they provide comprehensive design, technology and operations solutions for traditional golf ranges as well as contemporary golf entertainment venues.

“We’ve spent considerable time evaluating the golf entertainment industry, and very quickly realized that Flite’s technology is distinctive and extraordinary. By working together, we’re able to combine best-in-class design and technology implementation with all-inclusive management services,” said Jim Hinckley, Century Golf’s Founding Partner and CEO. “We’re excited to work with Flite’s team to deliver an incomparable guest experience, and we expect Ken May’s vast experience to help us maximize success for owners.”

“As we looked at our rapid expansion with traditional driving ranges and with developers entering the golf entertainment space, we knew we needed an operations partner that could complement our technical capabilities to create an unparalleled offering,” said John Vollbrecht, CEO and Founder of Flite. “Century Golf’s experience and reputation are second to none.”

“Having worked in the golf entertainment and operations industries for many years, I am very aware of what it takes to succeed in this industry. The combination of exceptional management from Century Golf and leading-edge technology from Flite is something that truly excites me and has the potential to change the future of golf entertainment,” said Ken May, strategic advisor and former CEO of Topgolf.

About Flite Golf

Flite Golf is a global golf entertainment company headquartered in Dallas, TX. Flite builds, deploys and supports innovative solutions needed to drive technology-enhanced ranges, whether on green grass or in a multi-million-dollar entertainment venue. Utilizing their innovative next-gen games, course play and guest management software, Flite brings a complete technology solution to existing range operators as well as entirely new venues seeking to offer a contemporary golf entertainment experience. Flite is a turnkey solution that is driving golf entertainment. To learn more, please visit www.flitegolf.com.

About Century Golf

Century Golf is the most experienced management team in the club and golf industry having operated over 500 golf courses, golf resorts, country clubs, city clubs, stadium and sports clubs. Century Golf owns and/or operates clubs and courses throughout the U.S., including PGA WEST and the Citrus Club in La Quinta, CA and Walt Disney World Golf in Orlando, FL. The company has developed a golf entertainment division led by Brian Birckbichler, an experienced operations leader formerly with Topgolf and with Drive Shack, to expand its operations. For more information, please visit www.centurygolf.com.