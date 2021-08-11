Sephora Announces the Return of SEPHORiA With a Free, One-of-a-Kind Interactive Virtual House of Beauty Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sephora is proud to announce the return of its biggest and most inclusive beauty event of the year, SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty. Previously held in 2018 and 2019 as a live and ticketed event, this year’s SEPHORiA will return virtually with an exciting 3D game-like environment featuring an interactive beauty “house” with multiple rooms to explore. This free, one-of-a-kind event will take place on September 18 from 10AM – 1PM PST/1 – 4PM EST, with registration going live today.

“We are thrilled to re-introduce SEPHORiA this year and bring our clients a unique, innovative, and more inclusive beauty experience,” said Deborah Yeh, Chief Marketing Officer at Sephora. “In 2021, we felt it was important to have a moment of joy with our clients and we’ve worked hard to recreate the special SEPHORiA environment our clients know and love, by delivering an unmatched virtual experience that they can enjoy free, from anywhere. We look forward to welcoming back clients into the (virtual) world of SEPHORiA.”

Attendees of this year’s SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty will receive access to both live and pre-recorded content from some of Sephora’s most-loved brands, beauty icons, and other surprise guests. Attendees can also “meet” brand founders and experts, play virtual games with chances to win Sephora swag, take selfies in virtual photo booths and more.

With more than 30 brands participating – including several that are new to Sephora – this year’s activation features five virtual rooms, including:

Family Room: A space for ‘real talk’ conversations and reflections, including a roundtable discussion with former Accelerate brand founders. Tatcha, BREAD Beauty Supply, Topicals and a selection of our 2021 Accelerate brands.

Backyard: A place to get together and celebrate. You never know who may join the fun…“wink!” Gucci, JVN Hair*, Gisou, and more.

Registered attendees will receive full access to SEPHORiA: House of Beauty content and can also opt-in to purchase an Experience Kit for $40 ($150+ value), with full- and travel-size product from a selection of participating brands. Experience Kits are available in limited quantities, while supplies last. Sponsors of this year’s SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty include Obe Fitness + ThirdLove, who will be offering exclusive and unique experiences for all SEPHORiA guests.

To register for SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty and learn more about the event, visit www.Sephoria2021.com, and follow @Sephora and #SEPHORiA on social for updates.

*Brands coming soon to Sephora

