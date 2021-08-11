Medstreaming and M2S Announce New Brand Fivos Health

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medstreaming and M2S announce a new company name for its united solutions portfolio and leadership team, Fivos Health. Fivos represents the brand’s renewed vision to solve some of healthcare’s most complex specialty care challenges by integrating data across providers, medical societies and device manufacturers – ultimately offering the most comprehensive data insights in the market to improve clinical workflow and patient care.

“Data is at the core of healthcare quality and innovation, but to be the most effective, we have to look at everyone who has a stake in the patient interaction – only then do we have a real shot at improving outcomes,” said Jay Colfer, CEO of Fivos. “We’re committed to bringing together disparate data to create a complete picture of what we need to do as an industry to innovate, minimize risks and lower costs.”

Influencing factors including value-based care, influx of patients due to COVID-19, and increasing regulatory demands have highlighted the significance of data to impact operational, financial and clinical performance. However, oftentimes these narratives apply to the hospital and health system as a whole, not taking into account the unique needs of complex specialties such as vascular, cardiovascular and women’s health departments. Fivos simplifies and automates data capture at every point within a specialty’s unique workflow, taking a holistic approach so that:

providers and health systems improve patient experience and outcomes by defragmenting data touch points and offering tangible ways improve workflow and reduce risk.

medical societies are able to build more comprehensive and accurate registries that drive best practices and improve outcomes.

medical device companies and device manufacturers are able to leverage quality registry data to help advance innovation, improve quality and lower costs.

In 2016, Medstreaming, a clinical workflow solutions provider for specialties, acquired M2S, a provider of specialty clinical data registries and data services for industry. The past year has seen several major changes for the company, including appointing a new chief executive officer, Jay Colfer and new chief technology officer, Eric Nilsson.

Colfer added, “For the next year, development will be focused on reinforcing and expanding our core diagnostic and surgical reporting solutions and expanding analytics to help providers, registries and device manufacturers improve quality and meet regulatory demands. Operationally, improving our customer service programs is our top priority.”

Fivos includes a network of over 1,000 healthcare clients and 200+ employees across the U.S. and Egypt. The company is expected to recruit for its development, sales and customer support teams in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.fivoshealth.com.

About Fivos

Founded in 2006, Fivos is the industry’s only provider of comprehensive data solutions for specialty providers, medical registries and device manufacturers. By taking a holistic approach to data capture, insights and action, Fivos helps drive innovation, improve outcomes and lower costs for unique clinical workflows. Vascular, cardiovascular, women’s health and other specialties can leverage Fivos solutions to manage workflows, assess performance, measure risk and meet regulatory markers. To learn more about Fivos and its suite of solutions, visit www.fivoshealth.com.