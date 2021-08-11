Monotype Fonts Expands with New Customers, Partners, and Features to Help Creative Teams Succeed in a Digital-First Environment

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monotype today announced several important updates to its flagship product, Monotype Fonts - the premier font service designed by creatives, for creatives, making it easier than ever to find, manage, share and license fonts.

As brands have increasingly adopted a digital-by-default approach - both in how they engage with customers and in how they produce creative work - the need for high-performing creative assets has grown exponentially.

Monotype Fonts addresses this need, combining the world's largest collection of award-winning type with expertise of the most sought after foundries and type designers -- all under a single agreement. This year, Monotype has continued to bolster the service, adding notable foundry partners and in-demand functionality that make it easier than ever for designers and brand teams to build meaningful customer experiences. Industry-leading brands have taken notice, as over the past few months Monotype has engaged key customers including The Kraft Heinz Company, The Burton Corporation, IPF International Limited, Johnson Outdoors Inc., CoinDesk and GXO Logistics, among many others.

The world’s definitive inventory of type.

Through a new simplified licensing model, Monotype Fonts offers customers access to Monotype’s extensive library of unique typography, including designs such as Helvetica Now, Futura Now, Avenir Next World, and tens of thousands of others being used by leading designers across the globe. Through partnerships that have been developed in recent years with other industry-leading foundries and type designers, creatives can also access, test and deploy many of their favorite fonts that sit outside Monotype’s inventory.

Recently, fonts have been added from well-regarded foundries such as exljbris, Laura Worthington, Radomir Tinkov, and XYZ Type. This brings the total number of fonts within Monotype Fonts to more than 36,000.

Monotype Fonts also provides customers with exclusive access to the Monotype Studio, a team of world-class type designers and engineers who are uniquely equipped to help solve design challenges facing modern brands. Individuals or teams can tap into the Studio’s curated collections, educational content, and get early access to new releases such as this month’s Helvetica Now Variable.

New features designed to make creatives’ lives easier.

Based on customer feedback, Monotype has introduced these functionality updates:

Enhanced style classifications, visual filters and font similarity capabilities allow creatives to quickly refine search criteria and easily find fonts that fit specific needs.

Several Variable font styles have been released to the base inventory, encouraging designers to explore the next evolution in typography.

Imported fonts enable company admins to upload and manage distribution of previously licensed fonts (that are not already available in the base inventory), creating a single source for all fonts and a comprehensive font management system.

New web font hosting service with more powerful subsetting for faster website performance.

Creatives can now access their font library lists directly from the Monotype Fonts app, allowing ease of access to distributed teams.

Every font in the Monotype Fonts library is covered by a single license agreement, including those offered by foundry partners. Depending on the scope of the license the customer chooses, fonts can be used for everything from prototyping to sophisticated digital campaigns to a comprehensive global rebranding. Monotype Fonts allows creative teams to focus more on being creative by eliminating the need to cross-check licenses and spend inordinate time on paperwork.

“We’ve seen the growth of Monotype Fonts this year, and the current momentum in the product has never been this exciting,” said Noam Shore, Director of Product Management. “We’re partnering with the biggest names in type, onboarding the best creatives, and witnessing a growing type community with new content from the Monotype Studio and inspirational work being added constantly. The future is now for creative professionals, and design-led brands are the ones that will win in the years to come. Monotype Fonts reinvents how creatives are able to work with typography, and there is enormous potential as we continue to collaborate with our partners and customers.”

To learn more about Monotype Fonts, and how you can become part of a fast-growing creative community, visit this website.