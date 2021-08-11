Hitch Works, Inc. Unveils Industry-First Skills Intelligence Technology Hitch.Graph and Appoints Technology Veteran Heather Jerrehian as President & COO

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hitch, the award-winning skills intelligence and internal talent mobility platform for the future of work, today announced several strategic moves that accelerate growth and further the organization for success. First, the company appointed Heather Jerrehian as President and COO. Jerrehian is an experienced startup executive and serial entrepreneur adept at rapidly building and scaling companies and brings over two decades of enterprise software, technology, and consumer expertise. She is one of the founding limited partners of How Women Invest, a venture capital fund focused on female-founded and led companies who invested in Hitch, and sits on the board. Jerrehian joins Kelley Steven-Waiss, the founder and CEO of Hitch and former tech CHRO who wrote the strategy playbook on internal talent mobility, The Inside Gig: How Sharing Untapped Talent Across Boundaries Unleashes Organizational Capacity.

“We are very excited to have Heather join our team and with her proven strategy and operational expertise, our company is poised to rapidly deploy and scale our proprietary skills intelligence technology,” said Steven-Waiss.

Also announced today, the Hitch.Graph—the skills intelligence technology that dynamically connects and updates data based on unbiased artificial intelligence (AI) by processing hundreds of millions of public and proprietary data. Further solidifying its growth plans and the power of the Hitch.Graph, the company has acquired Encube.ai, which augments Hitch’s internal talent mobility expertise with Encube’s algorithms and skills sensing capabilities, fueling the ability for organizations to continually develop skills of growing strategic importance while maximizing productivity.

“Managing current and future talent assets is a strategic imperative for all organizations and Hitch provides the visibility and intelligence leaders need to deploy and develop their workforce during uncertainty,” said Steven-Waiss. “Our Hitch.Graph platform leverages proprietary and sophisticated algorithms to debias the signals and data of work and matches peoples’ skills with opportunities instead of based on who they know or last worked with, thus unlocking boundless individual and organizational potential. We believe Hitch is poised to be the platform that unleashes the trapped value and capacity in organizations by bringing greater visibility to hidden talent.”

Hitch’s award-winning platform creates equitable access to opportunities and is proven and trusted by global enterprise customers such as Bosch, Dolby, HERE Technologies and more. In June, Hitch was awarded the HR Tech 2021 Best Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Enabling Technology Solution that supports critical DEI initiatives.

“The global market for HR Tech and the Future of Work is hot,” said Jerrehian, who has roots in HR Tech. “It’s an exciting time and I’m thrilled to join the Hitch team and partner with Kelley in her strategic vision for internal talent mobility as companies move to skills-based work. The Hitch platform and skills intelligence technology is game-changing for HR leaders and CEOs who want to make sure their talent is positioned well for today and for the future of where work is going – we provide the data and analytics for companies to understand the value of their greatest asset, their employees, and how to leverage this as a strategic advantage in the market.”

“Organizations all over the world are looking for skills intelligence systems for hiring, mobility, development, and everything else in HR,” said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst. “The new Hitch.Graph technology is an example of precisely the type of system companies need to build this new future of work.”

About Hitch

Hitch is a cloud-based skills intelligence and internal talent mobility platform that helps companies become more inclusive, adaptive, and innovative by connecting the right talent with the right tasks based on skills, experiences and career aspirations. Its proprietary AI-powered solution enables upskilling and reskilling, dynamic teaming, democratized career development, and fosters a culture of learning and growth while accelerating productivity and performance. Learn more about the company at https://hitch.works.