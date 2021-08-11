Allvue Systems Selected by Belasko to Support Their Technology Led Solutions

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced that Belasko has selected the firm to provide its Fund Accounting, Investor Portal, Client Hub, and CRM solutions. Belasko is a next-generation fund and fiduciary administration partner with offices in Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg, and the UK that uses the latest technology to drive performance throughout the fund lifecycle from establishment and capital deployment to realization and wind up.

Allvue’s comprehensive technology will automate Belasko’s accounting and administration functions and streamline operations, enabling the firm to deliver faster, high quality reporting, cost effectively. By utilizing Allvue’s Investor Portal and Client Hub, Belasko and its clients will have access to dynamic dashboards that provide easy access to key data points and detailed reporting on a fully integrated platform.

“Our focus at Belasko is offering a technology enabled solution that is precise, tailored, and designed for performance that delivers real peace of mind for our clients as they face the increasing complexities of the private capital markets. As we enter another phase of growth, we selected Allvue as one of our technology partners to support us in delivering this strategy,” said Paul Lawrence, CEO of Belasko. “Allvue shares our client-centric approach and deep understanding of the private capital market, and we look forward to building a strong relationship.”

“Belasko recognizes that superior technology is a main factor in providing streamlined services for their clients and setting their business up for growth,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “Our robust platform will provide Belasko with the tools to fully and seamlessly support their clients’ accounting, reporting, and communications needs without a heavy operational burden.”

Allvue’s Fund Accounting solution integrates detailed financial statement reporting, a multi-currency general ledger, cash management, waterfall capabilities, and workflow standardization into one cloud-based platform to support all administrative and investor relations functions. The firm’s Investor Portal provides limited partners with highly configurable, feature-rich dashboards, the ability to securely share reporting documents, and tools to update their information within the system, helping with portfolio company data management, cash flow analysis, documents, and more.

About Allvue

Allvue Systems is a leading provider of investment management solutions for fund managers, investors, and administrators in the alternative investments industry. The company offers innovative, configurable investment software with an integrated front-to-back solution that empowers superior investment decisions by eliminating the barriers between systems, information, and people, and streamlining investment processes. Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, and currently manages over $2.5 trillion in assets on its platform. The company is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to product enhancements and innovation, and a focus on private debt, private equity, and other alternative asset classes, Allvue helps firms make better investment decisions, enables deeper relationships with their investors and prospects, and allows them to spend less time getting information and more time using it. To learn more about Allvue, please visit: https://www.allvuesystems.com/

About Belasko

Belasko is a next-generation technology focused fund and fiduciary administration partner with offices in Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg and the UK with over $7 billion in assets under administration. The company was launched to provide an alternative approach to fiduciary and fund administration by focusing on performance and putting the clients’ needs front and centre. Since launch, the business has grown and evolved through an expansion of their offering, opening new offices and investing in people and technology.

Belasko’s Fund administration solution specializes in providing full scope Private Equity, Venture Capital, Credit and Real Estate Fund administration throughout the fund lifecycle from establishment and capital deployment to realisation and wind up by leveraging the latest technology.

Belasko offers a service that is built around their client’s requirements and founded on respected, secure systems and robust, proven processes. It’s a combination that gives their clients real peace of mind and it is why so many fund managers, companies, entrepreneurs and family offices trust Belasko to look after their interests.

To learn more about Belasko, please visit Belasko.com