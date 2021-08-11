Missouri American Water Invests $250,000 in St. Joseph Infrastructure

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Missouri American Water will replace approximately 1,700 feet of aging water main with a history of breaks in St. Joseph starting next week. The approximately six-week project will include increasing the main size to enhance water pressure to homes and fire hydrants while supporting reliable service.

The company will upgrade the aging main along Blackwell Road and Cronkite Road. There will be detours and parking limitations during construction.

“Making necessary investments to repair mains with a history of breaking allows us to deliver quality water and reliable service that our customers depend upon,” said Jody Carlson, senior manager of operations for Missouri American Water. “This project will not only limit service interruptions it will support fire protection.”

The project is expected to be complete in six weeks. Blackwell Road will be closed at Miller Road on August 19 and 20. There will be detours and parking limitations during construction.

While construction is occurring, motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

