Red Canary Partners with SentinelOne for Edge to Edge Next-Generation Security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a new partnership with Red Canary, a leading provider of security operations solutions. The partnership enables customers to easily integrate SentinelOne’s autonomous cybersecurity with Red Canary’s managed detection and response to simplify defenses across every edge of the network. The Red Canary Security Operations Platform combines SentinelOne telemetry with unique threat intelligence to detect new threats and respond effectively. Customers looking to migrate from a legacy EDR product to SentinelOne can use Red Canary to do so without impacting their security operations.

In the face of increasing ransomware, organizations of all sizes struggle with the speed and sophistication of today’s attacks. As a result, organizations turn to managed detection and response (MDR) providers to enhance in-house personnel and gain the expertise required to run world-class cybersecurity programs. Through the partnership, Red Canary customers gain access to SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to unify endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), IoT and container and cloud-native workload protection in a single, autonomous XDR platform.

“With threats often bypassing legacy technologies, our customers look to modern solutions to avoid falling victim to the next big cyberattack,” said Jim Raine, Strategic Partnerships, Red Canary. “Our SaaS-based Security Operations Platform enables security teams to focus on the highest priority security issues impacting the business. This partnership better enables our customers to gain the benefits of leading security solutions such as SentinelOne Singularity while simplifying their own security operations. ”

SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform uses patented behavioral AI to monitor, map, and contextualize data across endpoints, cloud workloads, and IoT devices. The output of connecting attack surface and network data are curated Storylines. Storylines score risk, determining the precise moment when malicious activity occurs and taking autonomous action to stop and remediate unauthorized changes at machine speed. The visibility and autonomous responses provided by Storyline technology enable MDR partners to customize services delivery through SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform.

“The cybersecurity skills gap is very real, and many organizations today don’t have the dedicated personnel or expertise needed to implement effective security on their own,” said Brandon Andrews, VP Worldwide MSSP and Alliances, SentinelOne. “Together with Red Canary, we look forward to providing enterprises with the insight derived from comprehensive investigation, without the burden of the legwork.”

