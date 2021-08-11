Cloudreach and AWS Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Global Cloud Adoption

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudreach, a leading independent cloud services provider, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), today unveiled a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement. The wide-ranging agreement will mean an acceleration of the companies’ joint go-to-market proposition, along with investments in Cloudreach software innovation, geographical expansion and the launch of a Talent Academy.

This agreement builds on the well-established 12-year relationship between Cloudreach and AWS. Cloudreach will expand within North America and Europe including into new territories Canada, Poland, Spain and the Nordics. In addition, Cloudreach will make significant investments in software, further developing its SMART Migration™ and SMART Modernization™ services. These services are designed to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through intelligent automation and will help more customers to realize the benefits of AWS services with far greater efficiency.

Cloudreach CEO, Brooks Borcherding, said: “After 12 years of collaboration with AWS, we’re excited to be entering this new phase of growth. Together, we’re focused on delivering the promise of the cloud through new software-driven capabilities coupled with industry-best practices and expertise. For our customers this will mean adopting AWS cloud more efficiently and with greater confidence, achieving a faster time to value.”

Launch of Cloudreach Talent Academy

A key initiative within the agreement is the launch of a Talent Academy. The Academy is designed to train hundreds of diverse and promising candidates to become the next generation of cloud professionals. For entry into the program, Cloudreach will look for candidates with a passion for building their career in cloud, even if they do not have a technical background, and fast-track their technical development.

The program will bring more talent into the AWS community, offering candidates a path to acquire and upskill their AWS capabilities. The Talent Academy is unique in its emphasis on recruiting from a diverse pool of candidates who traditionally have not selected technical career paths. Cloudreach expects hundreds of candidates to become AWS-certified and get the hands-on experience to become cloud consultants, engineers, architects, and developers.

“Cloudreach is committed to addressing underrepresentation and the lack of diversity within the technology workforce and cloud industry. This purpose-driven investment is one of the most exciting aspects of this collaboration with AWS. We’re dedicated to be helping future professionals develop their careers where they will solve complex business challenges for our joint customers,” added Borcherding.

Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS, said: “We are delighted to build upon the 12-year relationship with AWS Premier Partner, Cloudreach. This collaboration means AWS can bring the highest level of cloud native expertise to an even wider audience with Cloudreach, significantly accelerating the pace of global cloud adoption. We are also particularly appreciative of Cloudreach’s focus on expanding the diverse talent pool of AWS-skilled professionals, which aligns with our leadership principles as a company.”

This engagement will provide AWS and Cloudreach customers with compelling new SMART Migration™ and SMART Modernization™ service offerings to dramatically accelerate cloud adoption and reduce time-to-value by 40%. These new offerings leverage both Cloudamize, a leading planning, assessment, and migration automation software, and Sunstone, a cloud modernization machine learning engine to make continuous modernization recommendations for legacy and cloud deployed services.

Marie Measures, Chief Technology Officer at Sanne Group, the alternative asset fund administrator, said: “The possibilities are endless when you engage with an AWS Partner that’s flexible, easy to work with, and shares your organization’s values. We want to move quickly along our cloud journey and, thanks to Cloudreach and AWS, we have a well-structured transformational roadmap.”

For more details about the collaboration between AWS and Cloudreach, please visit: www.cloudreach.com/en/partners/aws-premier-consulting-partner/

About Cloudreach

Cloudreach is the world’s leading independent cloud services company. Our mission is to deliver the promise of cloud and drive extraordinary value for our customers. Cloudreach helps enterprises win competitive advantage through successful cloud transformation. With more than 10 years of cloud native experience, we’ve built an unmatched depth and breadth of expertise in cloud technologies and their application to business. For more information about our work, visit www.cloudreach.com.