Arkbelt - A New Belt With a Buckle That Doesn’t Shift up or Sideways.

If the belt is misaligned, it will look a bit sloppy and can do damage on your confidence or impressions. With Arkbelt, the pants and belt are integrated keeping the belt from moving around.

Why doesn't Arkbelt shift? The principle lies in the special characteristic belt buckle. By hooking the pants button on the U-shaped part at the center of the belt buckle, your pants and the belt become fixed.

The inventor is a Japanese physiotherapist, who had no experience in manufacturing, but wanted to make a product that he produced, so Arkbelt was developed with the cooperation of factories in Japan and Taiwan. In order to fulfill the dream of "I want people not only in Japan but around the world to use my products", we have started making-to-order sales with Kickstarter this time.

Quality/Manufacturing

The buckle is made of brass manufactured in Asakusa, Tokyo. The brass has a high-class feel due to its heavy weight, strength, and handmade appearance. When making a buckle, it is manufactured by pouring molten brass into a sand mold instead of a typical metal mold. Since the sand mold breaks once it is used, it is necessary to make a new sand mold every time the buckle is manufactured. Which makes mass production difficult, so it is mainly used for high-end belts.

The belt band part is made of Italian leather made from the rare vegetable tannin tanning. Tanning is the work of changing the hide into soft and durable leather by suppressing the decay and deterioration of the leather. There are two typical types of tanning: chrome tanning, which is a chemical product tanned with chrome, and vegetable tannin tanning, which is tanned with tannin, a plant component. This time, we used the vegetable tannin tanning process, which has a high rarity value and is environmentally friendly due to it being a plant-based ingredient.

Arkbelt is made at a belt factory in Tokyo, where products have been handmade using excellent material by skilled craftsmen since 1951. Therefore, we are confident in the quality.

