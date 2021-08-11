Tendo Systems Partners With Health First To Deliver Consumer-Centric Healthcare Experiences for Patients, Clinicians, and Caregivers

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tendo Systems today announced its second foundational customer, Health First, a four-hospital integrated delivery network (IDN) serving the Space Coast and surrounding areas in Central Florida. Health First and Tendo share a commitment to improve how patients, clinicians, and caregivers connect throughout the end-to-end cycle of care — from the “digital front door” and beyond. The two companies will work to transform the healthcare experience using Tendo’s cloud-based digital engagement platform and applications, which help patients seek, schedule, navigate, and manage care across their health journey.

Tendo has raised $69 million in funding less than a year since its founding, and is working closely with select health systems, including Jefferson Health — its first foundational customer — and now Health First. These innovators will collaborate with Tendo to identify key challenges, provide input on solution elements, and share the results of their experiences with the healthcare industry.

“Delivering preeminent care is paramount to everything we do, and using the latest digital innovations to empower our customers is a critical part of that,” said Douglas McKee, MD, Health First Vice President and Chief Medical Informatics Officer. “We are aligned with Tendo’s forward-looking vision to transform the healthcare experience, and we’re excited to collaborate closely with Tendo to bring that vision to life.”

“While the momentum for change has been building for some time, COVID-19 has been an unexpected catalyst for healthcare technology innovation and adoption,” said Jen Goldsmith, president of Tendo. “Health systems are facing increased patient demand for consumer-centric experiences, while the wide availability of virtual care is creating more choice and increasing competition. These realities have accelerated the need for Tendo’s products.”

Tendo was started by siblings Dan and Jen Goldsmith, who helped build Veeva Systems into a multi-billion-dollar cloud software company for the life sciences industry — and then helped grow Instructure into a critical cloud software provider for education. Tendo is taking a similar approach with healthcare by creating a digital engagement platform and suite of configurable applications that connect patients, clinicians, and caregivers throughout the care cycle.

Dan Goldsmith, chief executive officer of Tendo, said: “Health First is the perfect partner for Tendo. We share a common vision to evolve healthcare experiences to be more consumer-like and expand the focus from delivering care to managing wellness. By working closely together, we can help Health First and other innovators use software to power more consumer-centric experiences in healthcare, similar to other industries.”

About Tendo

