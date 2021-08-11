Datasite Announces Agreement with Brookfield Renewable U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datasite®, a leading SaaS-based technology provider for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals, today announced that Brookfield Renewable U.S. (“Brookfield”), a leading owner, operator and developer of renewable power, has entered into a multi-year agreement to use Datasite’s services to support its capital transactions.

“Brookfield is among the nation’s largest renewable power providers, serving as a key source of electricity for driving sustainable growth in regional economies across the U.S.,” said Mark Williams, Datasite Chief Revenue Officer, Americas. “We’re excited to expand our support for Brookfield’s U.S. development activities with innovative software solutions that support their capital transactions.”

The agreement includes Brookfield’s use of Datasite Outreach™, Prepare™, Diligence™ and Acquire™ applications, which support M&A professionals in the management of due-diligence and post-merger integration. With offices in more than 20 global financial hubs, Datasite will provide Brookfield with local expertise and global experience.

“Datasite’s M&A cloud technology services bring value in supporting the execution of M&A, financing, and asset development activities,” said Rizwaan Sahib, Chief Technology Officer at Brookfield Renewable U.S. “We are pleased to extend our work with Datasite through this agreement.”

Dealmakers in more than 170 countries make their deals in Datasite, including 74 of the top 100 legal firms and all the top 20 global financial advisory firms. Additionally, Datasite’s customer service team is available to customers 24/7/365 in 18 languages.

