BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received multiple product listings and initial purchase orders from the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”). The products are expected to be available in Ontario retail locations and online at ocs.ca in September.

OCS is the largest provincial distributor of cannabis products in Canada, and the only legal online retailer of cannabis products in Ontario and wholesaler of legal recreational cannabis products in the province. Solely owned by the Province of Ontario, OCS works closely with Licensed Producers authorized by Health Canada. All Ontario retailers purchase their product inventory through the OCS.

The internationally popular Bubba Kush Classic Soda and Orange Kush Classic Soda from #1 selling US beverage brand Keef Brands1 will be two of the BevCanna beverages initially offered at OCS. The two beverages are among the top-ten selling cannabis beverages in Colorado and California. BevCanna is the exclusive manufacturer of Keef Brands products in Canada.

OCS will also offer Green Monké’s international sensations Mango Guava and Orange Passionfruit beverages, which are lightly sparkling with a taste of tropical fruit. Launched in 2018, Green Monké beverages became the #1 selling cannabis beverages in the U.K. by 2019 and were named the best-tasting cannabis drinks in California in June 20212. BevCanna manufactures Green Monké in Canada through its white-label program.

“We’re very excited to launch these top-selling and highly anticipated beverages in Ontario through the OCS,” said Melise Panetta. “The OCS is the largest retailer of cannabis products in Canada and will set the stage for rapid expansion across the country. It’s a significant milestone for BevCanna and will be the model for future launches for our existing and new beverage partners and clients.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing, and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: that the products are expected to be available in Ontario retail locations and online at ocs.ca in September; that the internationally popular Bubba Kush Classic Soda and Orange Kush Classic Soda from #1 selling US beverage brand Keef Brands will be two of the BevCanna beverages initially offered at OCS; OCS will also offer Green Monké’s international sensations Mango Guava and Orange Passionfruit beverages; that the OCS is the largest retailer of cannabis products in Canada and will set the stage for rapid expansion across the country; that the launch is a significant milestone for BevCanna and will be the model for future launches for our existing and new beverage partners and clients; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; and volatility of commodity prices; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

BevCanna also announced today that it has entered into a research report publication and investor relations agreement (the “Agreement”) dated July 30, 2021 with Fundamental Research Corp. (the “Consultant”) pursuant to which the Consultant has agreed to provide certain research report, publication and investor relations services to the Company for a term of twelve months commencing on the date of the Agreement, for total cash consideration of $50,000, which is to be paid upon entry into the Agreement. The Consultant’s contact information is as follows: Fundamental Research Corp., Contact Person: Brian Tang, Tel: 1.604.682.7050, Suite 308, 1155 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6E 2P4. The services to be provided by the Consultant may include financial analysis, research report preparation and publishing, and may be provided through the Consultant's website, disseminated through distribution lists, and other platforms and media.