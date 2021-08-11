Nutiva® Strengthens Coconut Category Leadership With Acquisition of Coconut Secret

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutiva®, a pioneer of the organic plant-based food movement with its line-up of USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified culinary oils and superfoods, announced it has acquired Coconut Secret, the leading brand of Coconut Aminos, from its parent company Leslie’s Organics, LLC. Coconut Secret established itself as the leader in the soy-free Asian sauces category, which the company created in 2009 with its introduction of the first soy-free, low-sodium soy sauce replacement, Coconut Aminos.

Siblings Leslie and Randy created Coconut Secret 12 years ago with a simple vision: to make a delicious line of healthy, organic, low-glycemic foods for their diabetic parents. The brand made itself a trusted household pantry staple for plant-based and health-conscious consumers with its Coconut Aminos line, which brought new life into the space. Coconut Secret was the originator of this desired product with only two ingredients – organic coconut tree sap and mineral-rich sea salt. Its authentic and flavorful Coconut Aminos gave consumers a first-of-its-kind product that brought a magnitude of benefits compared to soy sauce, and the demand hasn’t slowed down. Today, that vision has extended the brand to nationwide distribution in Whole Foods, Target and Walmart and over 10,000 natural/organic health food stores and conventional grocery chains.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Coconut Secret into our family of sustainable foods as we pursue a brighter future with innovative products that lead the plant-based and organic culinary space,” said Steven Naccarato, CEO of Nutiva. “With unsurpassed quality and taste, its unique Coconut Aminos line caught our eye from the beginning, and we are excited to bolster its portfolio of organic, Asian-inspired offerings. The synergies between our companies allow us to strive to achieve Nutiva’s mission to build a better future by furthering food education, empowering farmers, and providing consumers with the best sustainable and USDA Certified Organic products the market has to offer. We have always admired Coconut Secret and couldn’t imagine a better fit with Nutiva, from its product suite to mission & values.”

Nutiva and Coconut Secret provide consumers with delicious, sustainable, and clean pantry staples that have become essential cooking ingredients. Both brands source coconut ingredients from certified organic, fair trade farms in the Philippines and care deeply about the quality of the product – and those who produce it – from start to finish. Nutiva leads the plant-based and organic culinary space, and the acquisition of Coconut Secret bolsters the company’s reach into new categories while still upholding the stringent beliefs and requirements it has relied on since its conception in 1999. “Randy and I very much enjoyed building Coconut Secret from the ground up, although we realized it was time to seek new owners to continue growing our brand to the next level,” said Leslie, Co-Owner of Leslie's Organics. “Nutiva has a dedication to maintaining the organic ethos of the Coconut Secret brand, and we can’t wait to watch them expand and succeed in the future.”

In addition to the original Coconut Aminos, which most consumers use as a soy-sauce replacement, the Coconut Secret portfolio includes Teriyaki and Garlic sauces to provide consumers with healthier options for these popular flavors and looks forward to developing more innovative products in the space.

Nutiva and Coconut Secret products are available in retailers nationwide and at www.nutiva.com and www.coconutsecret.com. Nutiva carries ever-growing lines of USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, keto-friendly and naturally gluten-free coconut, chia, hemp and avocado superfoods. For more information, recipe ideas or details on Nutiva’s social impact and sustainability efforts, please visit www.nutiva.com.

About Nutiva

Nutiva is a pioneer of the organic plant-based food movement with its line-up of USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified culinary oils and superfoods. On a mission to build a better future, Nutiva is committed to supporting regenerative agriculture, organic farming communities, and revolutionizing the way the world eats. Nutiva products are offered nationwide, as well as in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. Nutiva is a portfolio company of Lion Capital LLP and Hummingbird Brands. For more information, visit www.nutiva.com.

About Coconut Secret

For more than 12 years, Coconut Secret has been leading the soy-free Asian sauces category, with its introduction of the first soy-free, low-sodium soy sauce replacement, Coconut Aminos. Created with a simple vision to make deliciously healthy, organic, low-glycemic foods, its Asian-inspired lines are now trusted pantry staples from coast to coast. Coconut Secret products are available nationwide in natural/organic health food stores and conventional grocery chains. To learn more, please visit www.coconutsecret.com, or follow Coconut Secret on Facebook (@CoconutSecretOfficial) and Instagram (@CoconutSecretOfficial).