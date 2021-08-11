Capitalize to Become First Retirement Resource for The Financial Gym

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitalize, the first independent platform to transfer retirement assets, and The Financial Gym, a personal financial services company that takes a fitness-inspired approach to its clients’ finances, today announced a new partnership to help The Financial Gym clients find and consolidate their retirement accounts.

“The Financial Gym has a unique vision - it believes that financial fitness is just as important to practice and prioritize as physical fitness, and it’s a mission we couldn’t be happier to support,” said Gaurav Sharma, CEO of Capitalize. “We’re honored to be the first retirement-focused financial wellness tool available to The Financial Gym, and we’re looking forward to helping new clients get closer to achieving their financial goals.”

Under the terms of the partnership, The Financial Gym community will now have access to Capitalize’s platform and rollover concierges. These features will help clients find and consolidate old or lost retirement accounts, such as a 401(k), into a new individual retirement account (IRA) of their choice. By merging their accounts into one place, The Financial Gym clients will be able to easily keep track of and grow their retirement assets, helping them better prepare for the future.

"At The Financial Gym, a common pain point we see amongst our clients, especially given job changes due to the pandemic, is keeping track of previous 401(k) balances. Rolling over 401(k) balances saves our clients money, gives them a more clear picture of asset allocation and allows them more options and control of their retirement accounts,” said Shannon McLay, CEO and Founder of The Financial Gym. “It is a time consuming, but valuable exercise to consolidate 401(k)s, and we're excited to partner with Capitalize to make this process easier for our clients."

About Capitalize

Capitalize is a New York-based fintech company that helps people easily consolidate or "roll over" their old 401(k) accounts into a new or existing retirement account - for free. Capitalize manages the entire 401(k) rollover process for users through an online, seamless alternative to the manual, paper-based process of transferring retirement accounts. Since the company’s launch in 2020, Capitalize has raised $15 million from leading venture capital firms and partnered with top financial institutions & employers. www.hicapitalize.com

About The Financial Gym

The Financial Gym is a national personal financial services company that takes a fitness-inspired approach to its clients' finances. Certified Financial Trainers work one-on-one with clients regularly to teach them how to make smarter, more strategic money decisions by holding them accountable. Over 90% of The Financial Gym's clients achieve their financial goals creating peace of mind about their financial futures. As with a fitness gym, clients pay a low monthly fee for the service. For more information, please visit financialgym.com.