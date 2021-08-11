Titan Launches First Actively Managed Portfolio of Cryptocurrency Assets Available to U.S. Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Titan, the new-guard investment platform bringing premier investment management to the everyday investor, today announced the official launch of Titan Crypto. Titan Crypto is the first-ever actively managed portfolio of cryptocurrency assets available to all U.S. investors*. The mobile-first investment company allows Titan clients to access the world’s top growth investments with no previous knowledge or understanding of cryptocurrency and zero performance-based fees or lock-ups.

Until now, cryptocurrency has not been an easy class to understand or invest in. Titan plans to add tremendous value and significant returns for their customers by offering strategic investing and management of their cryptocurrency portfolio. The strategy seeks to invest in a concentrated basket of crypto assets that can outperform over a long-term time horizon and is actively managed by Titan’s in-house crypto investing team.

“The adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain protocols is exploding, and we expect this trend to prove structural and long-term in nature. We see the wrong debate being had - it’s not a matter of if crypto deserves a place in portfolios; it’s a matter of what percentage,” says Clay Gardner, co-founder and co-CEO at Titan.

Last month, Titan announced a $58 million Series B round of funding led by Anish Acharya of Andreesen Horowitz (a16z). The round also features participation from an all-star line-up of pro athletes and celebrities, including Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Jared Leto and Will Smith. To date, Titan has raised $75 million to support their mission to lead the world to better wealth by enabling everyone to invest in the world’s success. The funds will be used to make significant strides in building out Titan’s underlying platform and suite of investment products, including Titan Crypto, alongside scaling core functional teams.

“At Titan our clients trust our portfolio selection and we see an ever-increasing likelihood that Bitcoin and other cryptoassets achieve broad adoption and value accrual. We are excited to be the first to introduce this offering to our clients,” says Max Bernardy, co-founder and CTO.

Since launching in 2018, Titan has grown to manage over $500M for more than 25,000 clients and starting today, now offers the opportunity to invest in cryptocurrency. Titan clients also own the underlying fractional shares of the businesses in each investment strategy, offering greater flexibility when compared to pooled vehicles like hedge funds and mutual funds. To sign up, download the Titan app everywhere apps are found.

ABOUT TITAN

Titan is the new-guard investment platform bringing premier investment management to the everyday investor, seeking to rival giants Fidelity and BlackRock. Based in downtown Manhattan, Titan was founded by Clayton Gardner, Maxwell Bernardy, and Joe Percoco. Similar to the mutual fund platforms of the past, Titan has a fleet of open-access actively managed strategies. Unlike legacy players, Titan is mobile-first, enabling investors to have an investment experience directly with the end investment managers. Titan's mission is to lead the world to better wealth and be the investing authority for its generation. Check out Titan at www.titan.com.

*At launch, Titan Crypto will be available to all U.S. residents except those with home addresses in New York. Our custodial partner is still awaiting regulatory approval to offer crypto to New York residents. We’ll notify all waitlist signups once New York residents are approved to use Titan Crypto.