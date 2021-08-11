Front Welcomes Chief Product Officer and VP of Global Sales to Drive Business Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Front, a leader in customer communication, announced today the appointment of Mohammed Attar as its first Chief Product Officer and Aaron Naldoza as its VP of Global Sales to position itself for continued business growth and upmarket momentum.

Both Attar and Naldoza bring decades of enterprise software experience spanning startup, high-growth and established software organizations. Attar most recently served as General Manager and Vice President of product and engineering at cloud communications leader Twilio for its SendGrid Business Unit. Attar joined Twilio through the acquisition of SendGrid where he led engineering for SendGrid’s high-scale email API business. Prior to SendGrid, he spent more than 12 years in various engineering and product management leadership roles at IBM. Naldoza joins after seven years leading the LinkedIn Learning NAMER North American New Business Sales organization and previously led global sales teams for WeWork.

“Mohammed and Aaron are joining our team at an exciting time for the company as we continue our march upmarket,” said Front CEO and co-founder, Mathilde Collin. “As we move into our next phase of growth at Front, they both bring a variety of experience from other customer-first companies to support us along this journey, and I’m confident they will both play key roles in continuing our momentum and bringing Front even closer to our customers. I am thrilled to welcome them to our team.”

Attar brings a depth of product knowledge in the technology industry having held a variety of roles at Twilio, SendGrid and IBM leading product management, software engineering, technical operations teams and business units. He has a wide breadth of experience working with customers across industries such as retail, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, financial, government, defense and other highly regulated industries. His experience leading and building geographically distributed teams will play an integral role in shaping Front's product, engineering and design teams as they continue to grow.

Naldoza is an expert in leading full-cycle sales teams in high-growth environments. His nearly 20 years of sales and leadership experience will be integral to how Front accelerates its upmarket customer base and expands into new key global markets. Both of these new hires will ultimately serve Front’s mission of making work happier by meaningfully connecting teams and customers.

About Front

Front is the leading hub for customer communication that allows companies to offer tailor-made service at scale. It combines the simplicity of the email inbox with the automation and insights of a CRM. Behind the scenes, teammates from all departments can work together to send out the best replies faster, keep messages organized across channels, and always maintain a personal touch. More than 6,500 businesses use Front to scale customer communication without trading quality for efficiency. To learn more, visit front.com.