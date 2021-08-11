Future Technologies and Intel Announce Opening of Next Generation Innovation Center

SUWANEE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Technologies and Intel have partnered to create this Innovation Center in Atlanta, GA to accelerate the innovation process and bring use cases to life. The Innovation Center is built on strong collaborations with all types of technology partners to include Connectivity (LoRa, Wi-Fi 6, 4G, 5G, CBRS, Fiber, Facebook Terragraph 60 GHz, BLE), Compute (Cloud, Edge, Hybrid) and Use Case Solutions to provide a purpose-built working environment to ideate and solve complex problems with end-to-end solutions from our ecosystem partners.

Caroline Chan, Intel VP and GM of 5G Network Business Incubation stated, “The utilization of private networks and edge computing across a diverse set of use cases is gaining momentum across a variety of industries. Intel is proud to be a founding member of Future Technologies Innovation Center. We believe that this innovation center will be vital to bring together the many partners, ensure interoperability, and showcase real-world implementations as we continue to drive private networks momentum into production.”

Future Technologies has developed a robust eco-system of partners to enable the Innovation Center to evolve to fit each client’s innovation requirements. Initial use cases include Remote Expert, IoT Sensor Platform, Computer Vision, Asset Health and will grow to include mobile robotics (AGV /AMR), Drones, Critical Push to Talk & Video, automation solutions and other customer defined opportunities.

“We have made a significant investment into the Innovation Center to help provide a working environment for our clients to ideate and solve their complex problems. We believe that this combination of a physical industrial type of facility, the enabling technologies and our thought leadership will provide differentiated value to our clients as they innovate to build efficiency and scale into their digital transformation,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies Venture, LLC.

Founding Members include Intel, Cambium Networks, Tecore Networks, Nokia, Megh Computing, Librestream and KCF Technologies.

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.